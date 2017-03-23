Newswise — SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (March 23, 2017) — The American Academy of Dermatology’s 2017 Annual Meeting garnered the fourth-highest attendance in the organization’s history, drawing more than 18,800 registrants from 111 countries to the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Fla.

The 2017 AAD Annual Meeting, which took place March 3-7, featured more than 380 educational sessions, about 20 percent of which were new offerings. During these sessions, more than 1,100 speakers presented new research and clinical information on the diagnosis and treatment of skin, hair and nail conditions.

“The AAD Annual Meeting has been providing top-notch dermatologic education for 75 years,” said board-certified dermatologist Allison Vidimos, MD, RPh, FAAD, chair of the AAD’s Scientific Assembly Committee. “The doctors who joined us in Orlando this year returned to their practices with valuable knowledge that will help them continue providing their patients with high-quality care.”

Nearly 9,900 medical personnel attended the meeting, and researchers presented more than 1,100 scientific posters. More than 430 companies exhibited at the meeting, occupying more than 185,000 net square feet of exhibit space.

The 2018 AAD Annual Meeting will take place Feb. 16-20 in San Diego.

