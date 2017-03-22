Kingston, ON, March 14, 2017 – Smith School of Business at Queen’s University and Reticle Ventures Canada Incorporated (Reticle) have launched a new initiative aimed at developing high-performance team and resiliency skills for Queen’s MBA students.

Over the course of 40 hours, student teams were pushed to test their problem-solving, communication, and collaboration skills through a series of endurance exercises delivered by Reticle’s team of former Canadian Special Operations Forces leaders. Smith’s high performance coaching team provided on-site coaching and mentorship, and led students through individual and team reflections after each phase of the program. Throughout the Smith-Reticle Resiliency Challenge, Reticle collected physiological data to track student responses to various states of fatigue, stress, and rest.

“We wanted to give students a team-focused experience beyond the classroom, and this challenge provided a unique opportunity to amplify the skills taught in our MBA program,” says Matt Reesor, director, Queen’s MBA program. “Learning in an ambiguous environment helps prepare students for the uncertainty and unpredictability we see in business today.”

The Smith-Reticle Resiliency Challenge, introduced in February at Reticle’s Zero4-NORTH training and innovation facility in Brockville, Ont., draws on Smith’s strengths as an internationally recognized leader in team-based learning and applies Reticle’s unique knowledge of Special Operations Forces best practices.

“Whether in the boardroom or on the battlefield, successful leaders share common characteristics,” says Mike Coyle, Reticle’s vice-president. “This program provides an immersive and experiential learning opportunity for Canada’s future leaders at Smith.”

The Smith-Reticle Resiliency Challenge is part of a series of new initiatives that Smith is rolling out to enhance the team-based learning and coaching experience for students at Smith. In November 2016, Smith announced an eight-year partnership with the Canadian Olympic Committee (COC), which added the best practices of Olympic coaching to the school’s team-based learning approach. Teams 2.0 provides unparalleled training for Smith students to develop leadership, communication, resiliency and problem-solving skills, while enabling them to build and thrive in high performance teams in the business world.

About Reticle

Reticle is driven by a belief that our proven approach to 'wicked problem' resolution, cultivated and refined over decades of service and experience in Canada's first-tier Special Operations organization, can assist others in navigating today's highly ambiguous, networked, and complex global environment.

Whether an organization seeks to resolve a specific challenge, or discover and unlock sub-optimized organizational potential, Reticle's cross-functional teams of national and international experts stand ready to serve.

Led by the former Commander and Chief Information Officer of Joint Task Force Two — Canada’s Tier 1 Special Operations unit — Reticle offers specialized consulting services, training and innovation services, and tailored solutions that discreetly facilitate and enable its clients to smartly manage risk while operating in today’s global environment.

About Smith School of Business

Smith School of Business is one of the world’s premier business schools — renowned for exceptional programs, outstanding faculty and research, and the quality of its graduates. Canadian executives regard Smith as Canada’s most innovative business school, offering students academic excellence and a superior overall experience. Smith School of Business — where Canada’s first Commerce program was launched in 1919 — is located at Queen’s University in Kingston and in Toronto, Ontario. The School also delivers programs at locations across Canada, as well in the U.S., the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region and China.

