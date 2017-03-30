Newswise — UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – Harold and Inge Marcus Career Associate Professor Hui Yang is the co-editor of a new book that focuses on statistical and operational research methods and tools that are being used to improve the health care industry.

Published by Wiley, Healthcare Analytics: From Data to Knowledge to Healthcare Improvement provides an integrated and comprehensive look at recent research advancements in data-driven healthcare analytics in an effort to provide more personalized and smarter health care services.

The book features contributions from leading researchers from around the world who shed light on new approaches within the realm of health care analytics. The text features discussions on contemporary methods and techniques to address the handling of rich and large-scale health care data as well as the overall optimization of healthcare system operations. Real-world examples and case studies that emphasize the vast potential of statistical and operational research tools and techniques to address the big data environment within the health care industry are also presented.

Healthcare Analytics is an ideal reference for academics and practitioners in operations research, management science, applied mathematics, statistics, business, industrial and systems engineering, healthcare systems and economics. It is also useful for graduate students studying operations research, industrial engineering, business, and public health departments

Along with Yang, a faculty member in the Harold and Inge Marcus Department of Industrial and Manufacturing Engineering, the book is co-edited by Eva K. Lee, professor in the H. Milton Stewart School of Industrial and Systems Engineering and director of the Center for Operations Research in Medicine and Health Care at Georgia Tech. She is also a distinguished scholar at both the Emory University School of Medicine and Georgia Tech.