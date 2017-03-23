Newswise — David Abdow has been named Dean of Babson Executive and Enterprise Education (BEEE). Abdow comes to Babson from Northeastern University’s D’Amore-Mckim School of Business, where he served as Associate Dean for Executive Programs.

“It is with great pleasure that we welcome David Abdow to Babson as our new Dean of Executive and Enterprise Education, where he will also oversee the Babson Executive Conference Center,” said Babson College Provost Michael Johnson. “David brings significant experience to the position having led Northeastern’s executive programs for many years, and he is no stranger to Babson having worked more recently in The Lewis Institute. He is a natural leader, a strategic thinker, and we are very fortunate to have him.”

“Babson Executive and Enterprise Education empowers entrepreneurial leaders to make an impact in their personal and professional lives at organizations globally,” said Abdow. “I am excited to be a part of this dynamic division of Babson as the next step in my executive education career. I look forward to working with our clients, faculty, and staff to drive innovation and change.”

David Abdow will lead Babson’s efforts in meeting and exceeding the management and executive development needs of organizations and professionals worldwide.

Before joining Babson College, David Abdow served as Associate Dean for Executive Programs at Northeastern University’s D’Amore-McKim School of Business where he expanded interaction between Northeastern and the business community.

Abdow developed a clientele that included organizations such as IBM, Bose, Ericsson, Brown Brothers Harriman, FBI, Nuance, EMC, and BlueCross BlueShield of Massachusetts. He also led the school’s corporate relations initiatives and played a key role in driving corporate engagement strategies for Northeastern at-large.

Abdow’s work was recognized for Excellence in Practice by the European Federation for Management and for Leadership in Innovation by Northeastern. His background also includes several senior leadership roles at Boston College’s Center for Corporate Citizenship.

More recently, Abdow has been serving as a Senior Fellow and Entrepreneur-in-Residence at The Lewis Institute at Babson College and he looks forward to integrating his expertise with Babson’s Centers and Institutes in his role as Dean of BEEE.

David Abdow holds a Bachelor of Arts from Brown University and a Master of Education from the University of Massachusetts Amherst.

About Babson Executive and Enterprise Education (BEEE)

At Babson Executive and Enterprise Education, we offer a dynamic learning laboratory where our faculty and staff work together with corporations, educational institutions, and governments and NGOs from around the world to address real-world objectives and challenges. Featuring Entrepreneurial Thought & Action® (ET&A™), Babson’s one-of-a-kind methodology for turning ideas into opportunities, our targeted programs are designed to empower individuals and organizations to be entrepreneurial leaders that create economic and social value globally.

About Babson College

Babson College is the educator, convener, and thought leader for Entrepreneurship of All Kinds®. The top-ranked college for entrepreneurship education, Babson is a dynamic living and learning laboratory where students, faculty, and staff work together to address the real-world problems of business and society. We prepare the entrepreneurial leaders our world needs most: those with strong functional knowledge and the skills and vision to navigate change, accommodate ambiguity, surmount complexity, motivate teams in a common purpose to make a difference in the world, and have an impact on organizations of all sizes and types. As we have for nearly a half-century, Babson continues to advance Entrepreneurial Thought & Action® as the most positive force on the planet for generating sustainable economic and social value.

