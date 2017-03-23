Newswise — WASHINGTON (March 23, 2017) – The Open Philanthropy Project has awarded a $3.5 million grant to the Center for Global Health Science and Security (GHSS) at Georgetown University Medical Center to support research focused on improving U.S. and international biosecurity and pandemic preparedness policy.

Led by Rebecca Katz, PhD, MPH, and Julie Fischer, PhD, the GHSS conducts research to help build sustainable capacities to prevent, detect, and respond to public health emergencies worldwide.

“We have seen example after example of how quickly an emerging infectious disease becomes a pandemic that leaves thousands dead or critically harmed including recent examples such as the flu, Ebola, the Zika virus, and yellow fever,” says Katz. “Global health policy should be informed by evidence. With this grant, our center can address some of the critical needs in global health security.”

The three-year grant will be used for improving the international community’s ability to respond to biological attacks and researching international best practices for building laboratory capacity of biosurveillance systems. The grant also supports a review and financial audit of donor funding for global health security.

“With Open Philanthropy Project’s support, our research team can amplify the effort to help build capacity for biosecurity and pandemic preparedness analysis and advocacy outside of government,” Katz says.

The Open Philanthropy Project identifies outstanding giving opportunities, makes grants, follows the results, and publishes its findings. Its mission is to give as effectively as it can and share the findings openly so that anyone can build on them.

“Georgetown is committed to global health equity through research, education and service with a special focus on strengthening communities around the world,” says Edward B. Healton, MD, MPH, executive vice president for health sciences at Georgetown University Medical Center and co-leader of Georgetown’s Global Health Initiative. “We are grateful to Open Philanthropy for this grant that elevates the important and very effective work at the Center for Global Health Science and Security.”

About Georgetown University Medical Center

Georgetown University Medical Center (GUMC) is an internationally recognized academic medical center with a three-part mission of research, teaching and patient care (through MedStar Health). GUMC’s mission is carried out with a strong emphasis on public service and a dedication to the Catholic, Jesuit principle of cura personalis -- or "care of the whole person." The Medical Center includes the School of Medicine and the School of Nursing & Health Studies, both nationally ranked; Georgetown Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center, designated as a comprehensive cancer center by the National Cancer Institute; and the Biomedical Graduate Research Organization, which accounts for the majority of externally funded research at GUMC including a Clinical and Translational Science Award from the National Institutes of Health. Connect with GUMC on Facebook (Facebook.com/GUMCUpdate), Twitter (@gumedcenter) and Instagram (@gumedcenter).