Newswise — (Baltimore, MD) – Charm City Run is excited to welcome Mercy Medical Center as the official title sponsor of the Baltimore Women’s Classic, the largest all women’s 5K race in the Mid-Atlantic region. On Sunday, June 25, 2017, thousands of women will walk or run the course around the Baltimore Inner Harbor. Mercy has been the title sponsor of Charm City Run’s Run to Remember 5K and 11K since 2012.



“Mercy Medical Center is proud to partner with Charm City Run and the women of Baltimore,” said Neil B. Friedman, Medical Director of the Weinberg Center for Women’s Health and Medicine at Mercy. “Our Women’s Center staff works tirelessly to help women overcome the cancers they face.” Dr. Friedman added, “Through partnerships like the Mercy Baltimore Women’s Classic, we cheer every woman who crosses the finish line and we celebrate the victory of every cancer survivor.”



In May, hundreds of women will begin training for the June race. “Baltimore Women’s Classic Training is an inexpensive, fun, community-based program. Women of all abilities join together at local parks and tracks to support one another and prepare to confidently cross the finish line,” says Kelly Maurer, Charm City Run training program director. Training groups meet once per week for a workout guided by a Charm City Run coach. Nutrition education, injury prevention techniques and shoe and sports bra fittings are also incorporated in the 6-week program.



Orthopedic experts from the Institute for Foot and Ankle Reconstruction at Mercy will be among the speakers who will participate in the Charm City Run training program. “This is a great opportunity for us to work with runners at all levels of experience,” said Dr. Clifford Jeng, Medical Director for The Foot and Ankle Institute at Mercy. “Our job is to help patients recover from foot and ankle injuries,” added Dr. Jeng. “If we can help advise runners on how to prevent common foot and ankle injuries, there’s a good chance the only time a runner will need to see us is at the finish line of the race,” Dr. Jeng concluded.



Before and after the participants cross the finish line at the Mercy Baltimore Women’s Classic, they will have the opportunity to attend the Festive Village at Rash Field. Local fitness, apparel and wellness vendors will be on-site as runners and walkers gather pre-race and celebrate post-race.



The Mercy Baltimore Women’s Classic 5K benefits Cancerve, a nonprofit “committed to improving the quality of daily life for female cancer patients as they undergo treatment by providing direct support services and education to women and their families through local hospital partners across the state of Maryland.” Charm City Run and Mercy are proud to work together and contribute to Cancerve’s efforts to aid local women in need.

About Charm City Run www.charmcityrun.com

Charm City Run is a running and walking specialty company, that consists of seven retail locations in Annapolis, Baltimore, Bel Air, Columbia, Frederick and Timonium, including a dual-concept running and lifestyle store in Belvedere Square. Charm City Run Events manages, directs and times more than 90 sports endurance events each year.

About Mercy Medical Center www.mdmercy.com

Mercy Medical Center is a 143-year-old, university affiliated medical facility in Baltimore, MD, recognized nationally for women's health care. Mercy is home to the acclaimed Weinberg Center for Women's Health & Medicine and The Mary Catherine Bunting Center.

