Newswise — ROCHESTER, Minn. – Randall Linton, M.D. and Dennis Manning, M.D., were recently presented with the Mayo Clinic Diamond Quality Fellow Lifetime Achievement Award at Mayo Clinic’s annual Quality Conference.

Honorees are nominated by their peers and selected by Mayo Clinic and Quality Academy leaders. The Diamond Award recipients demonstrate a long-standing commitment to quality improvement.

Dr. Linton, a pediatrician, is regional vice president of Mayo Clinic Health System in Northwest Wisconsin. Throughout his career, he has led or championed initiatives to improve the quality of patient care.

Under Dr. Linton’s leadership, Mayo Clinic Health System in Northwest Wisconsin:

• Designed and implemented systems to identify, manage and improve key clinical processes

• Has led the implementation of new care delivery models to improve the quality and cost-effectiveness of community-based care

• Created new compensation systems that align with organizational quality expectations

• Was one of the first U.S. health care organizations to embrace Six Sigma quality improvement methodologies

• Was recognized as a finalist for the Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award, which recognized U.S. organizations for excellence in quality

Dr. Manning is research chair and faculty development chair for the Division of Hospital Internal Medicine on Mayo Clinic’s Rochester campus. He was the first program director for Quality and Patient Safety in Mayo Clinic’s Department of Medicine. Among his many accomplishments, he:

• Co-designed Mayo Clinic’s multidisciplinary, systematic review of patient deaths in the hospital as a tool to improve quality and safety (This approach, still used at Mayo Clinic, is being marketed to other health care systems.)

• Initiated and published the Warfarin Inpatient Safety Project, which has resulted in significant safety improvements for Mayo Clinic patients taking this blood-thinning medication

• First proposed the inpatient Rapid Response Team for hospital patients experiencing a medical emergency

• Led an initiative to improve each patient’s hospital summary, which is completed at discharge (A prompt, concise and hospital summary helps improve quality and safety as patients transition to home or other settings.)

“Dr. Linton and Dr. Manning are so deserving of the Diamond Quality Award,” says Nneka Comfere, M.D., medical director, Mayo Clinic Quality Academy. “They have identified opportunities for quality improvement and taken the necessary steps to champion and lead those improvement efforts. The result is better care for Mayo Clinic patients.”

