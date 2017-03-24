In 2011, the FDA identified a possible association between breast implants and the development of anaplastic large cell lymphoma (ALCL), a rare type of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

William Gradishar, MD, Director of the Maggie Daley Center for Women's Cancer at Northwestern Memorial Hospital is available to share his thoughts on Anaplastic Large Cell Lymphoma (BIA-ALCL) and the study.