FDA Reports Deaths Linked to Breast Implants, Speak with Dr. Williams Gradishar to Learn About Anaplastic Large Cell Lymphoma (BIA-ALCL)

Released: 24-Mar-2017 1:50 PM EDT

Source Newsroom: Northwestern Medicine

  • Credit: Northwestern Memorial Hospital

    William Gradishar, MD, Director of the Maggie Daley Center for Women's Cancer at Northwestern Memorial Hospital

CHANNELS
Cancer, Patient Safety, Surgery, Women's Health, Local - Illinois
KEYWORDS
  • Cancer Advocacy, Breast Cancer

    • In 2011, the FDA identified a possible association between breast implants and the development of anaplastic large cell lymphoma (ALCL), a rare type of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

    William Gradishar, MD, Director of the Maggie Daley Center for Women's Cancer at Northwestern Memorial Hospital is available to share his thoughts on Anaplastic Large Cell Lymphoma (BIA-ALCL) and the study.

