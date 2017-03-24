Newswise — Chee Chew, vice president of consumer engagement at Amazon, has been named to the Board of Trustees at Olin College.

Chew joined Amazon in 2014. He is responsible for a variety of Amazon services that attract customers to one of the largest online shopping websites in the world. Amazon Reviews, Wishlists, direct marketing, personalization and mobile shopping are all part of Chew’s consumer engagement portfolio. Chew is also responsible for Amazon’s Global IT team.

Prior to joining Amazon, Chew was vice president of engineering at Google, where he was responsible for Google’s real time communications efforts such as Hangouts. Chew also played a key role in the products arena with Google Chrome. In addition, Chew oversaw the logistical operations of the site for the Seattle and Kirkland offices. Chew was at Google for seven years.

Born in Malaysia to ethnic Chinese parents, Chew moved to the US when he was 3 years old. He attended MIT, where he earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in computer science.

In his early career, after graduating college, Chew joined Microsoft at a critical time where he led engineering teams working on Windows 95's user interface, Internet Explorer, Windows Mobile and Xbox Live.

Chee is married to Christine Chew. They have two children, Arden and Mira. He enjoys karate, soccer, photography and traveling to new places.

He has lived in the Seattle area since 1993.