Newswise — A $9.5 million, five-year grant from the National Cancer Institute (NCI) will fund an intensive multidisciplinary research effort that seeks to better understand how cancer cells reach an aggressive state and begin to damage surrounding tissue. The initiative, called Cancer Systems Biology at Yale (CaSB@Yale), is one of four new research centers in NCI’s Cancer Systems Biology Consortium, and is directed by Andre Levchenko, Ph.D., the John C. Malone Professor of Biomedical Engineering and director of the Yale Systems Biology Institute.

CaSB@Yale is based at the university’s West Campus and brings together investigators with varying research backgrounds from three schools and seven departments at the university, and a variety of other institutes and programs. In particular, at the core of CaSB@Yale, the Yale Systems Biology Institute on West Campus will join forces with the Yale Cancer Biology Institute, the Raymond and Beverley Sackler Institute for Biological, Physical and Engineering Sciences, the Yale Cancer Center, and Emory University to address fundamental questions at the core of cancer biology. Four of the 12 principal and primary investigators are members of the School of Medicine faculty.

