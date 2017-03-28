WHAT: Register Now for ATS 2017 International Conference



WHO: World’s Experts in Pulmonary, Critical Care and Sleep Medicine

WHERE: Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington, DC.

WHEN: May 19-24

Newswise — The American Thoracic Society (ATS) will host the world’s leading scientists and clinicians in the fields of pulmonary, critical care, and sleep medicine at the ATS 2017 International Conference (ATS 2017).

ATS 2017 will feature more than 500 sessions as well as scientific poster sessions and individual presentations of approximately 6,700 scientific and case report abstracts, covering a range of clinical and basic science discoveries that are changing medicine's understanding and treatment of patients.

Complimentary registration for journalists is available online. A fully equipped and staffed press room, with computer workstations and laptop connections, will be available for registered journalists from Sunday, May 21 through Wednesday, May 24 in the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, street level, room 149 AB.

Do not use the general registration form if you wish to register as press; your registration will not be processed if you do this. We recommend registering by May 1 so a badge will be available in the press room upon your arrival.

*In addition to the many sessions taking place, you will have the opportunity to attend:

• The Opening Ceremony featuring Nobel Laureate James Heckman, MD, whose research on human development and skill formation over the life cycle draws on economics, psychology, genetics, epidemiology, and neuroscience.

• The ATS Keynote Series, featuring eight presentations, including a talk by on climate change by Kirk Johnson, PhD, Director of the Smithsonian’s National Museum of Natural History. Other topics of note: pulmonary fibrosis and emphysema, emerging and re-emerging infectious diseases, cystic fibrosis, quality improvement, drug-resistant TB, lung cancer and hypoxia-inducible factors.

• The J. Burns Amberson Lecturer presented by Peter David Pare, MD, emeritus professor of medicine and pathology in the Faculty of Medicine at the University of British Columbia, whose research focus is on the mechanisms of airway narrowing in asthma and COPD.

• The Plenary Session featuring Marc L. Busch, PhD, who will address the implications of multinational trade agreements on health care systems.

• The NIH Theater is new this year. Featuring presenters from across NIH, including the Fogarty International Center, the NIH Precision Medicine Initiative and the NHLBI Division of Lung Diseases.

There’s more:

• Redonda Miller, MD, BA, the first woman to be named president of John’s Hopkins Hospital will speak at the Women’s Forum.

• The Minority and Training Development Scholarships will be presented at the Diversity Forum. The exhibit hall will keep experts abreast of the latest technology and innovation.

For more information about ATS 2017, visit conference.thoracic.org or follow the meeting hashtag #ATS2017.

For more information about ATS 2017 press registration and media activities at the conference, see our media guidelines or contact Dacia Morris at dmorris@thoracic.org.

