American Pain Society Annual Scientific Meeting, Pittsburgh, May 17-20

CHICAGO, March 28, 2017 -- The American Pain Society (APS), www.americanpainsociety.org, will host its 36th Annual Scientific Meeting May 17-20 at the Pittsburgh Convention Center. APS is the leading multidisciplinary professional society in the United States dedicated to advancing pain-related research, education, treatment and team-oriented professional practice.

More than 1,000 scientists and clinicians specializing in pain and pain management will attend. Clinical, translational and pre-clinical and basic science pain research is the major focus of the meeting, and the nation’s leading pain scientists will present their discoveries at the conference.

The program describing all sessions is available at http://www.americanpainsociety.org. Noteworthy topics include:

*** Chronic Opioid Therapy: Where Should We Draw the Line? An expert panel will discuss the epidemic of opioid abuse in the United States and review major contributors to the problem. The panel also will debate where the line could be drawn in prescribing opioids for chronic pain and whether deterioration of effectiveness over time coupled with development of dependence impair the safety and efficacy of opioids enough to warrant not offering them for treatment of chronic pain.

*** Diet as a Treatment for Chronic Pain: Symposium panelists will report data supporting the potential of diet and dietary additives to reduce chronic pain conditions at the cellular, behavioral and clinical levels. The panel discuss the benefits of omega-3 fatty acids in promoting functional recovery and reducing pain and review clinical diet interventions for multiple pain populations.

*** Treating Cancer Pain Across the Lifetime: Psychologists and other clinicians who work with cancer pain patients will participate in a symposium to review innovative digital health technologies, social media and clinical practice guidelines can be used to improve cancer pain research and care.

*** Poster Presentations: Author attended poster sessions are May 17, 18 and 19. This year, there will be more than 350 posters reporting on new research in the study and treatment of pain. Accepted abstracts can be viewed at http://americanpainsociety.org/annual-meeting/2017/2017-accepted-poster-abstracts. Posters will not be "turned" as in prior years and will remain on display for the duration of the poster and exhibit hours. Poster presenters will set-up their posters on May 17 from 2–4:15 p.m., and tear-down for all posters will be May 19 at 1:30 pm.

*** Media Registration: Journalists interested in covering the APS meeting should contact Chuck Weber at (262) 473-3018 or cpweber@weberpr.com to obtain media credentials and complimentary advance registration. The pressroom will open at 1:00 p.m. on May 11.

About the American Pain Society

Based in Chicago, the American Pain Society (APS) is a multidisciplinary community that brings together a diverse group of scientists, clinicians and other professionals to increase the knowledge of pain and transform public policy and clinical practice to reduce pain-related suffering. APS is the professional home for investigators involved in all aspects of pain research including basic, translational, clinical and health services research to obtain the support and inspiration they need to flourish professionally. APS strongly advocates expansion of high quality pain research to help advance science to achieve effective and responsible pain relief. For more information on APS, visit www.americanpainsociety.org.

