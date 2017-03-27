Newswise — The University of Illinois at Chicago’s Centers for Cultural Understanding and Social Change will present “Know Your Rights!,” a moderated panel discussion on the legal and human rights threats facing oppressed communities in the current political climate.

WHEN:

March 28

Noon- 1:30 p.m.

WHERE:

Disability, Health and Social Policy Building Auditorium (Room 166)

1640 W. Roosevelt Rd.

DETAILS:

The Centers for Cultural Understanding and Social Change will present the second in a series of moderated discussions intended to help members of the campus and community better understand their civil liberties beyond a legal framework. Topics will include disabilities rights, police brutality, hate violence and immigrant rights.

Featured panelists include:

Ruth Lopez-McCarthy, a managing attorney with the Legal Protection Fund Project

Michelle Garcia, Latino community development organizer for Access Living, and coordinator of the Latino advocacy group Cambiando Vidas

Ashley Boyd, a black queer feminist organizer from the People’s Response Team, a multi-racial, inter-generational group committed to supporting efforts to end police violence

Husam Marajda, a fellow at the Arab American Action Network

The event is free, but online registration is requested. For more information, call (312)996-0372.