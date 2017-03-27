Panel to Discuss Civil Rights Issues for Threatened Groups
Newswise — The University of Illinois at Chicago’s Centers for Cultural Understanding and Social Change will present “Know Your Rights!,” a moderated panel discussion on the legal and human rights threats facing oppressed communities in the current political climate.
WHEN:
March 28
Noon- 1:30 p.m.
WHERE:
Disability, Health and Social Policy Building Auditorium (Room 166)
1640 W. Roosevelt Rd.
DETAILS:
The Centers for Cultural Understanding and Social Change will present the second in a series of moderated discussions intended to help members of the campus and community better understand their civil liberties beyond a legal framework. Topics will include disabilities rights, police brutality, hate violence and immigrant rights.
Featured panelists include:
Ruth Lopez-McCarthy, a managing attorney with the Legal Protection Fund Project
Michelle Garcia, Latino community development organizer for Access Living, and coordinator of the Latino advocacy group Cambiando Vidas
Ashley Boyd, a black queer feminist organizer from the People’s Response Team, a multi-racial, inter-generational group committed to supporting efforts to end police violence
Husam Marajda, a fellow at the Arab American Action Network
The event is free, but online registration is requested. For more information, call (312)996-0372.