Panel to Discuss Civil Rights Issues for Threatened Groups

Released: 27-Mar-2017 5:05 PM EDT

  • Left to right: Michelle Garcia, Ruth Lopez-McCarthy and Ashley Boyd will join Husam Marajda to discuss civil rights issues.

    • Newswise — The University of Illinois at Chicago’s Centers for Cultural Understanding and Social Change will present “Know Your Rights!,” a moderated panel discussion on the legal and human rights threats facing oppressed communities in the current political climate.
    WHEN:

    March 28
    Noon- 1:30 p.m.
    WHERE:

    Disability, Health and Social Policy Building Auditorium (Room 166)
    1640 W. Roosevelt Rd.
    DETAILS:

    The Centers for Cultural Understanding and Social Change will present the second in a series of moderated discussions intended to help members of the campus and community better understand their civil liberties beyond a legal framework. Topics will include disabilities rights, police brutality, hate violence and immigrant rights.

    Featured panelists include:

    Ruth Lopez-McCarthy, a managing attorney with the Legal Protection Fund Project
    Michelle Garcia, Latino community development organizer for Access Living, and coordinator of the Latino advocacy group Cambiando Vidas
    Ashley Boyd, a black queer feminist organizer from the People’s Response Team, a multi-racial, inter-generational group committed to supporting efforts to end police violence
    Husam Marajda, a fellow at the Arab American Action Network

    The event is free, but online registration is requested. For more information, call (312)996-0372.

