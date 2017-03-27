Newswise — More than 50 million Americans suffer from allergies – and the number is growing each year. Allergy expert Dr. Rita Kachru, assistant clinical professor, division of Clinical Immunology and Allergy at UCLA Health, can explain what it really means to be allergic, what the most common sources of spring allergies are (surprise: it’s trees and grass, not pollen in flowers) and why “nose gargling” is the best way to reduce the runny nose, congestion and itchy eyes that are the hallmarks of environmental allergies. She can also discuss the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America’s list of best and worst cities to live in if you have spring allergies, as well as the criteria used to determine their rankings: pollen scores, allergy medication use and availability of board-certified allergists.

Contact; Simi Singer ssinger@mednet.ucla.edu 310-435-9435

