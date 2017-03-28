Newswise — Entrepreneur and international business leader Harry Susilo has been honored by Babson College with induction into the Academy of Distinguished Entrepreneurs® during ceremonies at Babson Connect: Worldwide Entrepreneurial Summit in Thailand on March 25, 2017.

Established in 1978 by Babson College, the Academy of Distinguished Entrepreneurs® is the world’s first entrepreneurship hall of fame. It includes more than 100 notable business figures such as Robert Kraft H’02, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer of the Kraft Group; Ray A. Kroc, former CEO of McDonalds; Richard Branson, Chairman of the Virgin Group; and Steve Forbes, President and Chief Executive Officer of Forbes.

“Babson College is pleased to induct an extraordinary business leader and entrepreneur, Harry Susilo, into the Academy of Distinguished Entrepreneurs,” said Babson President Kerry Healey. “Mr. Susilo is a valued member of our Babson community and an exceptional global leader. He exemplifies Babson’s vision of entrepreneurship as a force for positive change and joins an accomplished roster of academy members who have created millions of jobs and improved societies around the world.”

Harry Susilo

Harry Susilo, PBM is the founder of the Sekar Group of Companies, an Indonesian based international conglomerate whose core business is in food production but also has significant interests in property and mining.

He started his company in 1966, as a small fishing operation in a poor rural village in East Java. Gradually building the company up over 50 years, it now employs around 20,000 people and exports its products worldwide. The Group’s FINNA brand is a household name in populous Indonesia.

He is a strong advocate of business being more effective when adopting a “win-win” philosophy so that all parties benefit. In this way Harry’s businesses’ have contributed to improving the lives of over 400,000 people.

The Groups’ contribution to Indonesia and its local community, is recognized through the government commissioned Jayandaru monument in their hometown of Sidoarjo.

An active supporter of international trade, he and has represented Indonesia and Singapore as part of numerous trade delegations, including to the USA, China and Europe. He is also a regular attendee of the China Overseas Exchange Association and the Sichuan Provincial Overseas Exchange Association.

He is a firm believer in pedagogical causes and has sponsored the building of educational facilities in the USA, China and Indonesia. He has served on advisory boards at Boston University, Babson College and the Beijing Language and Cultural University. He is the founder and benefactor of the Harry Susilo Institute for Ethics in the Global Economy at Boston University’s Questrom School of Business.

He is active in social advancement programs and in 2015 was awarded Singapore’s Public Service Medal (PBM), the highest honor given by the President, for contributions to Singapore’s society and outstanding public service.

He is Chinese, born in Indonesia. His eldest daughter Finna attended Babson College and graduated Magna Cum Laude with double majors in Entrepreneurship and

Economics. He has an honorary degree from Babson and now lives in Singapore.

