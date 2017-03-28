(Under embargo until Tuesday, March 28 at 11AM ET)

Title: Jason Wright, MD, chief, gynecologic oncology at NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Medical Center

Dr. Wright is the author of the editorial “Laparoscopic Hysterectomy for Endometrial Cancer: A Procedure 25 Years in the Making” that accompanies the following study being released today in the Journal of the American Medical Association: “Total Laparoscopic versus Abdominal Surgery for apparent Stage 1 Endometrial Cancer: a multinational randomized clinical equivalence trial” by Monika Janda, et al.

Dr. Wright says, “The LACE trial provides confirmation that laparoscopic hysterectomy is a safe and effective treatment modality for women with early-stage endometrial cancer. The favorable short-term outcomes along with equivalent oncologic outcomes make laparoscopic hysterectomy the preferred surgical modality in this setting.”

He further elaborates in his editorial that despite the clear benefits of laparoscopic hysterectomy, the findings from the LACE trial should be interpreted in the context of the study design.

