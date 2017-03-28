By Dave Hendrick

Newswise — The University of Virginia Darden School of Business has partnered with leading consulting firm The Boston Consulting Group (BCG) to co-create a series of online pricing strategy courses.

The four-course Pricing Strategy Optimization Specialization includes instructional material drawn from both Darden’s top-ranked faculty and BCG partners. The first three courses give participants the tools needed to make optimal pricing decisions, and a fourth project-based course allows students to demonstrate their new pricing expertise.

The courses are available globally on the Coursera platform as individual courses and as a pricing strategy specialization certificate program.

Additionally, BCG plans to use the material for internal training and client engagement, while Darden will use the material in degree programs and Executive Education courses.

The four courses that make up the pricing strategy specialization are:

“Cost and Economics in Pricing Strategy”

“Customer Value in Pricing Strategy”

“Market and Competition in Pricing Strategy”

“Pricing Strategy in Practice”

“We’re pleased with the opportunity to partner with an industry leader on a global platform,” said Professor Ron Wilcox, Darden senior associate dean for degree programs. “This is an exciting new collaborative model, and one that has myriad benefits for Darden both in and out of the classroom.”

“This effort enables our firm to better serve our clients on building pricing capabilities, while increasing access to pricing content we believe has wide applicability throughout the business world,” said Thomas Kohler, associate director in BCG’s Boston office who is deeply involved in BCG’s marketing, sales, pricing practice and the development of the specialization.

BCG’s Pricing Enablement Center helps clients build world-class pricing capabilities and achieve sustainable results. Digital learning is a key aspect of training a pricing organization, and has been central to some of BCG’s most impactful programs that have delivered sustainable change on a global scale.

Darden is a leader in innovation in online learning, and its offerings are a key component of the world’s best business education experience in both degree programs and custom programs for leading organizations.

Through its partnership with Coursera, Darden has developed a number of popular massive open online courses (MOOCs), reaching more than 1.1 million via courses in areas such as an entrepreneurship, design thinking, business strategy and project management, among others.

Learn more and register for the specialization.

About The Boston Consulting Group

The Boston Consulting Group (BCG) is a global management consulting firm and the world’s leading advisor on business strategy. We partner with clients from the private, public, and not-for-profit sectors in all regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their enterprises. Our customized approach combines deep insight into the dynamics of companies and markets with close collaboration at all levels of the client organization. This ensures that our clients achieve sustainable competitive advantage, build more capable organizations, and secure lasting results. Founded in 1963, BCG is a private company with 85 offices in 48 countries. For more information, please visit bcg.com.

About the University of Virginia Darden School of Business

The University of Virginia Darden School of Business delivers the world’s best business education experience to prepare entrepreneurial, global and responsible leaders through its MBA, Ph.D. and Executive Education programs. Darden’s top-ranked faculty is renowned for teaching excellence and advances practical business knowledge through research. Darden was established in 1955 at the University of Virginia, a top public university founded by Thomas Jefferson in 1819 in Charlottesville, Virginia.



Please see original story here.