By Dave Hendrick

Newswise — The University of Virginia Darden School of Business has announced Michael Woodfolk (TEP ’05) as president of the Darden School Foundation.

In his new role, Woodfolk will serve as executive leader of the Darden School Foundation and lead its day-to-day operations. He will organize engagement with Darden’s leadership boards, including the Darden School Foundation Board of Trustees, and manage relationships with stakeholders across the network, including alumni, corporate leaders and government officials, among others.

Woodfolk, who most recently served as Darden’s senior executive director of engagement, will continue to lead engagement activities at the School and serves as a member of the Darden enterprise management team.

“Michael is truly a pillar of our Darden community and brings his inspirational leadership and values to the foundation and Darden,” said Darden Dean Scott Beardsley. “We’re excited to make full use of his many talents as we build stronger bridges with all of our strategic stakeholders.”

A seasoned leader with a proven track record in education and alumni relations and more than 25 years of volunteer and board management expertise, Woodfolk arrived at Darden in 2000 as director of alumni affairs. He has held a number of roles in engagement and alumni relations, playing a key role in expanding and strengthening the Darden network of 15,000-plus alumni, students, parents and friends of the School.

“Michael has been a cornerstone of Darden’s efforts to foster one of the most loyal and connected alumni networks in the world for many years,” said Elizabeth Weymouth, chair of the Darden School Foundation Board of Trustees. “The board and I look forward to working with Michael even more closely in his new role spearheading the Darden School Foundation’s effort to empower the School to achieve the full potential of its mission.”

Prior to Darden, Woodfolk served as a senior administrator and faculty member at St. Anne’s Belfield School, and serves on the school’s board of directors.

Woodfolk has a bachelor of arts degree from Washington College and is a graduate of The Executive Program, the flagship offering of Darden Executive Education.

