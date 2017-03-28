 
Penn State Biomechanics and Imaging Lab: Elastography

The Biomechanics and Imaging Laboratory aims to develop non-invasive techniques to diagnose and evaluate treatment strategies for degenerative disease and injuries in orthopaedic tissues. To this end, researchers are combining imaging techniques, biomechanics, and modeling to create tools that help clinicians in getting a more accurate diagnosis, evaluating the effectiveness of treatments, and understanding the causes and consequences of injuries and diseases in orthopedic tissues.

