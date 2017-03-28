 
< Previous Article Return to Article List Next Article >

Watch for Volatility Spikes After May Triggers Brexit

Article ID: 671962

Released: 28-Mar-2017 11:05 AM EDT

Source Newsroom: Cornell University

Add to Favorites
more news from this source
  • Share
Expert Pitch
MEDIA CONTACT

Available for logged-in reporters only

CHANNELS
Economics, Government/Law, European Union News, Local - New York
KEYWORDS
  • Brexit, Europe, UK, EU, ARTICLE 50,
  • European Union, european politics, European finance, Theresa May
  • + Show More

    • CORNELL UNIVERSITY MEDIA RELATIONS OFFICE
    March 28, 2017



    Watch for volatility spikes after May triggers Brexit

    Andrew Karolyi, professor of asset management and finance at Cornell University’s SC Johnson College of Business, says that after Prime Minister Theresa May triggers Brexit on Wednesday, investors will be looking for clues in volatility spikes in markets with similar political pressures toward exit, like Greece, Italy, Spain, Hungary, and France.


    Bio: https://www.johnson.cornell.edu/Faculty-And-Research/Profile/id/gak56



    Karolyi says:

    “Prime Minister May has declared unequivocally for the government to initiate Article 50 negotiations. There is at most 5 percent uncertainty about this even, so the consequences for the Pound Sterling, the FTSE or UK gilts are minimal regardless of the speculated direction.

    “The true uncertainty is about how the negotiations will play out. Whether it will be extended or brief, whether there will be turns or twists, and, most interestingly in my opinion, how it will impact markets around the EU who have governments with similar political pressures toward exit.

    “What I will watch for on Wednesday is volatility spikes in Greece, Italy, Spain, Hungary, and France around May’s impending announcement and the fall out.”

    For interviews contact:
    Rebecca Valli
    office: 607-255-7701
    cell: 607-793-1025
    rv234@cornell.edu

    Cornell University has television, ISDN and dedicated Skype/Google+ Hangout studios available for media interviews.

    - 30 -


    Comment/Share

    Share




    Chat now!