Newswise — CLEVELAND, March 28, 2017— Case Western Reserve University, including the School of Medicine, Frances Payne Bolton School of Nursing, and Department of Biomedical Engineering, and Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein in São Paulo, Brazil, will be holding a three-day symposium, Building a Global Partnership in Education, Research and Innovation, focusing on biomedical research, innovation and health education, with an emphasis on global health issues of importance across the Americas.

The symposium will take place March 29-31, 2017 at CWRU’s Linsalata Alumni Center

in Cleveland.

“We are excited to be partnering with our colleagues from Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein on this international symposium,” said Pamela B. Davis, MD, PhD, dean of Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine. “In addition to enabling the sharing of information on important health research and education topics, the event will create stronger bonds of collaboration between our two organizations.”

The symposium will feature presentations and panel discussions with faculty members and clinicians from the two organizations. It will also include perspectives from representatives of governmental agencies and foundations. “We are looking forward to the symposium with much anticipation,” said Sidney Klajner, MD, president of Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein. “Participants will be exploring areas of mutual strength and interest as well as identifying opportunities to enhance and expand our current collaborations.”

Topics will include cardiology, HIV, infectious disease and global health, translational research, medical innovations, and innovative curriculum for medical and nursing education.

“To welcome our colleagues and friends from Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein here to celebrate after so many years of planning is a true reflection of the dedication and effort of everyone involved, both in Brazil and at CWRU,” said Vice Provost for International Affairs David Fleshler. “I commend everyone for their investment in this relationship and I look forward to celebrating the strong relationships and foundation for the research collaboration we’ve built together.”

Also participating will be academic and administrative leaders of both organizations FAPESP, the São Paulo Research Foundation, as well as Kevin Bialy, International Health Program Officer for the Western Hemisphere, for the Fogarty International Center of the National Institutes of Health.



About Case Western Reserve University

Case Western Reserve University is one of the country's leading private research institutions. Located in Cleveland, we offer a unique combination of forward-thinking educational opportunities in an inspiring cultural setting. Our leading-edge faculty engage in teaching and research in a collaborative, hands-on environment. Our nationally recognized programs include arts and sciences, dental medicine, engineering, law, management, medicine, nursing and social work. About 5,100 undergraduate and 6,200 graduate students comprise our student body. Visit case.edu to see how Case Western Reserve thinks beyond the possible.

