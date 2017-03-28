Newswise — EVANSTON, Ill. - Michael Wilbon, co-host of ESPN’s award-winning show “Pardon the Interruption,” and Nancy Gustafson, the founder of a nonprofit who helps people with memory loss reconnect to the world, will highlight a day of presentations by prominent Northwestern faculty and alumni on a variety of subjects during “A Day With Northwestern.”

In addition to the keynote presentations by Wilbon and Gustafson, this year’s attendees can choose from 14 lectures on topics including “Mild Traumatic Brain Injuries in Sports: Are They Really Mild?,” “Is Journalism Dead?” and “Hamilton’s America.”

Presented by the Northwestern Alumni Association (NAA) and open to the public, the day of events will take place 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at Norris University Center, 1999 Campus Drive, on the Evanston campus.

Wilbon, who earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the Medill School of Journalism, Media, Integrated Marketing Communications in 1980 and was a member of the inaugural class of the Medill Hall of Achievement in 1997, will share his experiences as a sports journalist and discuss the impact the University has made on his career. Now a University trustee and a professor of practice in Northwestern’s sports journalism program, Wilbon worked for more than 30 years as a reporter and columnist for the Washington Post. In 2009, he was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award by the National Association of Black Journalists.

An artist in residence at the Henry and Leigh Bienen School of Music, Gustafson is the founder of the Songs by Heart Foundation. The organization helps hundreds of people reconnect to their world through the power of music. Gustafson, who received a master’s degree in music from Bienen in 1980, will recount how she used music to get her mother laughing and singing again after she developed Alzheimer’s disease.

For more than 45 years, “A Day with Northwestern” has drawn hundreds of alumni, students, parents and friends for presentations and lectures on timely topics from prominent Northwestern faculty and alumni.

Space is limited and interested participants are encouraged to register early online. The deadline is April 14. Registration fees, which include admission to two keynotes, a choice of three breakout sessions and a boxed lunch, vary. Free parking is available in the Segal Visitors Center garage, 1841 Sheridan Road.

A full schedule of programs and presenters is available online. For more information, contact the NAA at 847-491-7200 or email naainfo@northwestern.edu.