Newswise — ALEXANDRIA, Va. -- CancerLinQ LLC is partnering with the leading association for hematology/oncology pharmacy professionals, the Hematology/Oncology Pharmacy Association (HOPA). CancerLinQ will draw on the expertise of HOPA and its members as it continues to roll out CancerLinQ's core quality improvement and data-sharing platform to oncology practices and cancer centers. Beginning next year, HOPA will have access to data-driven insights from CancerLinQ Discovery™ to educate its member pharmacists, who play a vital role in the cancer care team.

"The partnership with HOPA now enables us to bring together pharmacists, nurses, and physicians -- the cancer care team -- with the single purpose of improving the care of patients with cancer, wherever that care is taking place," said CancerLinQ LLC Chief Executive Officer Kevin Fitzpatrick. "This collaboration offers so many possibilities. For example, what if we were able to provide insights that would allow care providers to better monitor and adjust patients' medications and more quickly identify potential treatment options that could improve their patients' outcomes?"

Oncology pharmacists are integral members of the cancer care team who work closely with oncologists, nurses, and other professionals in hospitals and clinics. Their active involvement in patient care and broad expertise in clinical pharmacology and the safe and cost-effective use of cancer drugs contributes to quality cancer care. By partnering with CancerLinQ, the oncology pharmacists of HOPA will contribute thought leadership to the development of the CancerLinQ platform and the more effective implementation of quality improvement tools and research applications.

"HOPA is pleased to partner with CancerLinQ and have the opportunity to include the pharmacist's perspective in guiding the strategic development of CancerLinQ," said Sarah Peters, HOPA President. "HOPA can also increase pharmacist participation in CancerLinQ and the utilization of the tools and data within the hematology/oncology pharmacy community. We welcome the opportunity to contribute to this project that has the potential to improve patient outcomes."

As an official partnering organization of CancerLinQ, HOPA will attend meetings of the CancerLinQ Oncology Leadership Council and other CancerLinQ advisory groups. In addition, the Association will have access to de-identified data from CancerLinQ® and CancerLinQ Discovery™ for research and learning purposes.

CancerLinQ Discovery™, which launched in November 2016, will provide curated, de-identified sets of clinical data for those in the oncology field to use to create new clinical knowledge and improve patient outcomes. The sets will be pulled from the growing CancerLinQ database, a real-world, big data initiative focused on rapidly improving patient care.

With the addition of HOPA -- and other collaborations with government agencies, medical specialty societies, and additional life sciences companies being pursued-the use of CancerLinQ Discovery to gather insights on specific cancer care questions and provide critical input to maximize its utility and usability is well underway. The goal is to attain insights that can improve quality and efficiency of the cancer care delivery system.

The collaboration with HOPA is one of many that CancerLinQ is pursuing with a coalition of partners and thought leaders, including government agencies, medical specialty societies and life sciences companies. The American Society of Radiation Oncology (ASTRO), Cancer Informatics for Cancer Centers (CI4CC), and Oncology Nursing Society (ONS) have recently joined forces with CancerLinQ. Through all these efforts, CancerLinQ hopes to receive guidance and gain insights that can improve quality and efficiency of the cancer care delivery system.

CancerLinQ is supported in part through the Conquer Cancer Foundation, whose generous donors have helped make the system possible. Major supporters include Amgen; Astellas; AstraZeneca; Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Cancer Treatment Centers of America®; Chan Soon-Shiong Family Foundation; Genentech BioOncology™; HELSINN; Janssen Oncology; Lilly; Raj Mantena, RPh; Novartis Oncology; Pfizer Oncology; Thomas G. Roberts, Jr., MD, and Susan M. DaSilva; and Susan G. Komen®.

CancerLinQ® and CancerLinQ Discovery™ are projects of CancerLinQ LLC. For more information on how to participate or partner with CancerLinQ, please visit CancerLinQ.org.

###

About ASCO

Founded in 1964, the American Society of Clinical Oncology, Inc. (ASCO®) is committed to making a world of difference in cancer care. As the world's leading organization of its kind, ASCO represents more than 40,000 oncology professionals who care for people living with cancer. Through research, education, and promotion of the highest-quality patient care, ASCO works to conquer cancer and create a world where cancer is prevented or cured, and every survivor is healthy. ASCO is supported by its affiliate organization, the Conquer Cancer Foundation. Learn more at www.ASCO.org, explore patient education resources at www.Cancer.Net, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube. Cancer-related policy developments can be found at ascoaction.asco.org.

About CancerLinQ LLC

CancerLinQ LLC is a subsidiary of American Society of Clinical Oncology, Inc. established for the development and operation of the CancerLinQ® initiative. CancerLinQ is a health information technology platform aimed at enhancing and improving the understanding and treatment of cancer. To learn more, visit www.cancerlinq.org.

About HOPA

HOPA is a nonprofit professional organization formed in 2004 to help oncology and hematology pharmacy practitioners and their associates provide the best possible cancer care. HOPA supports research, conducts educational conferences to advance knowledge, encourages professional development and advocates for health policy issues that improve patient care. HOPA has nearly 2,700 members and includes oncology pharmacists, as well as pharmacy interns, residents, technicians, researchers, and administrators specializing in hematology/oncology practice. For more information, visit www.hoparx.org.

