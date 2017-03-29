Newswise — WASHINGTON, DC (March 29, 2017)—Milken Institute School of Public Health (Milken Institute SPH) at the George Washington University (GW) will hold a public forum on April 4 that will focus on the future of the Affordable Care Act (ACA), including the recent failed move to repeal it.

The event will feature three panels of experts discussing the ACA and what comes next. Panelists will discuss the implications of upcoming plans to revise the ACA on key sectors, including consumers, health care providers and the public health system. Speakers at the event include Gail Wilensky, Senior Fellow at Project Hope; Dan Hawkins, Senior Vice President at the National Association of Community Health Centers, Richard Hamburg, Executive Vice President at Trust for America’s Health and other noted Washington policy experts and insiders.

Lynn R. Goldman, the Michael and Lori Milken Dean of the Milken Institute SPH, will give opening remarks at the symposium and Milken Institute SPH health policy experts will moderate the panels and participate in the discussions.

EVENT: The Affordable Care Act: What Comes Next?

WHEN: April 4, 2017; 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

WHERE: Milken Institute School of Public Health

First Floor Auditorium

950 New Hampshire Avenue, NW

Washington, D.C. 20052

MEDIA: The event is free and open to the public but media must register and contact Kathy Fackelmann at 202-994-8354 or kfackelmann@gwu.edu.

