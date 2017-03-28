Mary B. Rice, MD MPH has testified before congress on matters related to the environment, specifically climate change and the clean power plan, and the relationship between climate change and health.

Dr. Rice serves as Vice Chair of the Environmental Health Policy Committee of the American Thoracic Society.

She is a pulmonary and critical care physician at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and an assistant professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School. As a physician, she cares for adults with respiratory disease, including asthma and chronic obstructive disease, and for critically ill adults in the intensive care unit. Her research is focused on understanding the short- and long-term respiratory health effects of exposure to air pollution among children and adults.

Contact: mrice1@bidmc.harvard.edu or dmorris@thoracic.org

