LAWRENCE — A University of Kansas researcher of climate policy and environmental performance is available to discuss President Donald Trump's executive order issued Tuesday.

According to national news reports, the order is intended to roll back much of President Barack Obama's climate-change policies. Trump's administration is celebrating the order as a way to promote energy independence and restore lost jobs in the coal industry.

Dorothy Daley, a professor with a joint appointment in the School of Public Affairs & Administration and the Environmental Studies Program, specializes in public policy analysis with a particular emphasis on environmental and health policy. She has received funding from the National Science Foundation to examine how U.S. state and local climate risk governance affects environmental performance. The research team is analyzing greenhouse gas emissions from more than 7,000 facilities in nine sections, including power plants and refineries.

