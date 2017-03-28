 
Return to Article List

@KUSPAA Researcher on Environmental Policy Can Discuss New Trump Executive Order on Climate Change

Article ID: 672007

Released: 28-Mar-2017 4:05 PM EDT

Source Newsroom: University of Kansas

Add to Favorites
more news from this source
  • Share
Expert Pitch

  • Credit: U.S. Department of Energy

MEDIA CONTACT

Available for logged-in reporters only

CHANNELS
Climate Science, Environmental Science, Government/Law

LAWRENCE — A University of Kansas researcher of climate policy and environmental performance is available to discuss President Donald Trump's executive order issued Tuesday.

According to national news reports, the order is intended to roll back much of President Barack Obama's climate-change policies. Trump's administration is celebrating the order as a way to promote energy independence and restore lost jobs in the coal industry.

Dorothy Daley, a professor with a joint appointment in the School of Public Affairs & Administration and the Environmental Studies Program, specializes in public policy analysis with a particular emphasis on environmental and health policy. She has received funding from the National Science Foundation to examine how U.S. state and local climate risk governance affects environmental performance. The research team is analyzing greenhouse gas emissions from more than 7,000 facilities in nine sections, including power plants and refineries.

COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY

Comment/Share

Share

Leave a comment...





Chat now!