March 28, 2017

Judy Garber, MD, MPH, of Dana-Farber, wins AACR award for outstanding clinical research achievement

Newswise — BOSTON — Judy E. Garber, MD, MPH, director of the Center for Cancer Genetics and Prevention at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, has been honored by the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) for outstanding achievement in clinical cancer research.

Garber, a medical oncologist and clinical cancer geneticist, will receive the Joseph H. Burchenal Memorial Award at the AACR annual meeting in Washington, DC, and will give a lecture on April 4, 2017 at the Washington Convention Center. Her talk is titled, “Cancer Genetics Comes of Age.”

The award was established in 1996. It is named for the late Joseph H. Burchenal, MD, honorary member and past president of the AACR. He was a pioneer in the development of chemotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer.

Garber is affiliated with Dana-Farber’s Susan F. Smith Center for Women’s Cancers, and is a professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School. She established the Cancer Risk and Prevention Clinic at Dana-Farber, the first program of its kind, “creating a new clinical field that has changed the practice of cancer medicine,” said the citation. Garber has led studies of epidemiology, cancer surveillance, cancer genetics service delivery, and chemoprevention in hereditary cancers. According to a statement from AACR, these landmark achievements have earned Dr. Garber a well-deserved reputation as an international authority and leader in the field of cancer research and clinical care.

Garber is a past president of the AACR, current member of the AACR Foundation Board, and is a Fellow of the AACR Academy. She serves on the National Cancer Advisory Board of the National Cancer Institute and was elected into the National Academy of Medicine in 2013. She also serves as the Chair of the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF) Scientific Advisory Board.

