Newswise — SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (March 29, 2017) — The American Academy of Dermatology has announced the results of its annual election. The AAD’s new officers and board members will lead the world’s largest dermatologic society, which represents more than 18,000 physicians who specialize in the diagnosis and treatment of skin, hair and nail conditions. These officers and board members, all of whom are board-certified dermatologists, also will hold the same positions for the American Academy of Dermatology Association.

OFFICERS

George J. Hruza, MD, MBA, FAAD, was elected Academy president-elect. Dr. Hruza serves as an adjunct professor of dermatology at St. Louis University. He is currently an assistant editor of the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology and vice chair of SkinPAC, which works to raise the visibility of dermatology as a leader among physician specialties and within the health policy community. He previously served on the Academy’s Board of Directors and as chair of the Investments Committee. Dr. Hruza is a past president of the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery, the American Society for Laser Medicine & Surgery and the St. Louis Metropolitan Medical Society. He currently serves on the boards of the ASLMS and the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care.

Jane M. Grant-Kels, MD, FAAD, was elected Academy vice president-elect. Dr. Grant-Kels is a professor of dermatology, pathology and pediatrics; vice chair of the department of dermatology; director of the cutaneous oncology center and melanoma program; and founding chair emeritus of the dermatology department, dermatology residency program and dermatopathology lab at UConn Health in Farmington, Conn. She is a member of the Academy Board of Directors and previously served as co-chair of the Dermatopathology Rapid Response Committee. She is a past president of the Connecticut Dermatology and Dermatologic Surgery Society.

Drs. Hruza and Grant-Kels will be installed as president-elect and vice president-elect, respectively, in February 2018. Their one-year tenures as president and vice president will begin in March 2019.

BOARD MEMBERS

Diane S. Berson, MD, FAAD; Seemal R. Desai, MD, FAAD; Scott M. Dinehart, MD, FAAD; and Abby S. Van Voorhees, MD, FAAD, have been elected to the Academy’s Board of Directors. They will each serve a four-year term that will begin at the conclusion of the 2018 AAD Annual Meeting in February.

Diane S. Berson, MD, FAAD, is an associate clinical professor in the department of dermatology at Weill Cornell Medical College in New York and an assistant attending dermatologist at New York-Presbyterian Hospital. Dr. Berson previously served on multiple Academy committees. She is a past president of the Women’s Dermatologic Society and a former member of the American Society of Dermatologic Surgery Board of Directors.

Seemal R. Desai, MD, FAAD, is in private practice and serves as an assistant professor in the department of dermatology at UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas. Dr. Desai is the chair of the Academy’s Leadership Development Steering Committee and serves on the board of SkinPAC, which works to raise the visibility of dermatology as a leader among physician specialties and within the health policy community. He is also the secretary/treasurer of the Skin of Color Society and president-elect of the Texas Dermatological Society.

Scott M. Dinehart, MD, FAAD, is in private practice in Arkansas. Dr. Dinehart is the deputy chair of the Academy’s Dermatopathology Rapid Response Committee, and he previously served as the chair of several committees and task forces, including the Health Care Finance Committee. He is a past president of the Arkansas Dermatological Society.

Abby S. Van Voorhees, MD, FAAD, is a professor and chair of dermatology at Eastern Virginia Medical School in Norfolk, Va. Dr. Van Voorhees is the physician editor of Dermatology World, and she previously served as chair of the Clinical Guidelines Task Force. She is the current chair of the National Psoriasis Foundation Medical Board.

