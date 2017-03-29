Newswise — Wichita State University and Boston Consulting Group (BCG), one of the world's leading management consulting firms, announced today a strategic partnership to increase collaboration and advance the Wichita manufacturing industry.

The partnership allows Wichita State to gain access to BCG's expertise and thought leadership on digital operations, and for BCG to benefit from the extensive advanced manufacturing resources at WSU.

One of the areas of focus will be the university's new 3DExperience Center, where leading-edge technology such as immersive visualization, additive manufacturing and robotics will be deployed to develop advanced product development and manufacturing methods. The center is set to open on campus on in the Experiential Engineering Building on Thursday, April 27.

Many of the technologies used in the 3DExperience Center are also used in BCG's Innovation Center for Operations, a network of model factories offered by BCG in collaboration with leading vendors. The model factories allow clients to experiment and assess advanced manufacturing technologies, such as collaborative robots, 3D printing, augmented reality and big data and analytics (also known as "Industry 4.0" solutions) to increase companies' competitive advantage through improved productivity, quality, flexibility and speed.

"Partnering with WSU will help us bring the latest thinking and advances in manufacturing to our clients," said Vlad Lukic, BCG partner and co-leader of the firm's digital operations efforts in North America. "It complements and reinforces our commitment to innovation, Industry 4.0 and the use of digital technologies."

"The partnership will allow us to create connections with organizations and industries that we haven't in the past," said John Tomblin, WSU vice president of research and technology transfer. "It will extend our reach and increase the exposure of the 3DExperience Center and other university resources while at the same time promoting Wichita as a hub for technology and advanced manufacturing."

About Wichita State University

The mission of Wichita State University is to be an essential educational, cultural and economic driver for Kansas and the greater public good. Wichita State is a doctoral research university enrolling nearly 15,000 students and offering 59 undergraduate degree programs in more than 150 areas of study in seven undergraduate colleges. The Graduate School offers 45 masters' and 12 doctoral degrees that offer study in more than 100 areas. Wichita State's Innovation Campus is an interconnected community of partnership buildings, laboratories and mixed-use areas where students, faculty, staff, entrepreneurs and businesses have access to the university's vast resources and technology. www.wichita.edu

About the Boston Consulting Group

The Boston Consulting Group (BCG) is a global management consulting firm and the world's leading advisor on business strategy. They partner with clients from the private, public, and not-for-profit sectors in all regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their enterprises. Their customized approach combines deep insight into the dynamics of companies and markets with close collaboration at all levels of the client organization. This ensures that clients achieve sustainable competitive advantage, build more capable organizations, and secure lasting results. Founded in 1963, BCG is a private company with 85 offices in 48 countries. For more information, please visit bcg.com.

Contact: Tracee Friess, director of communication, research and technology transfer, 316-978-5597 or tracee.friess@wichita.edu; or Dave Fondiller, BCG, 212-446-3257 or fondiller.david@bcg.com.