Dr. Anthony Reder Managed a Clinical Trial Site for Ocrelizumab, Newly Approved Breakthrough Multiple Sclerosis Drug
Article ID: 672046
Released: 29-Mar-2017 11:05 AM EDT
Source Newsroom: University of Chicago Medical Center
Expert Pitch
MEDIA CONTACT
Available for logged-in reporters only
CHANNELS
KEYWORDS
Dr. Anthony Reder is an expert on multiple sclerosis (MS) and an instrumental faculty member in the University of Chicago Medicine's large MS program. He managed a clinical trial site for Ocrevus (ocrelizumab), a breakthrough treatment for MS recently approved by the FDA.