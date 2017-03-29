 
Dr. Anthony Reder Managed a Clinical Trial Site for Ocrelizumab, Newly Approved Breakthrough Multiple Sclerosis Drug

    Dr. Anthony Reder is an expert on multiple sclerosis (MS) and an instrumental faculty member in the University of Chicago Medicine's large MS program. He managed a clinical trial site for Ocrevus (ocrelizumab), a breakthrough treatment for MS recently approved by the FDA.

