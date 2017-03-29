Newswise — ARLINGTON, Va., March 29, 2017 -- The American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) encourages cancer survivors in or around San Diego to apply for its Survivor Circle Award, an annual honor that recognizes an individual for translating their diagnosis into a commitment to helping others through cancer-related volunteering and service. The winner of the 2017 Survivor Circle Award will receive $1,000 and will be recognized this fall at ASTRO’s 59th Annual Meeting, the nation’s premier scientific meeting in radiation oncology.

Any cancer survivor (i.e., a person living with the diagnosis of cancer) residing in the San Diego metropolitan area who received or is receiving radiation therapy as part of their treatment and who gives back to their community through volunteer efforts related to cancer is eligible for the award. Since 2003, ASTRO has recognized cancer survivors in the city where its Annual Meeting is being held. The 2017 ASTRO Annual Meeting, which is expected to attract more than 11,000 radiation oncology physicians and professionals, will be held September 24–27, 2017, at the San Diego Convention Center.

“As radiation oncologists, every day we meet with cancer patients who have inspiring tales to tell,” said Paul Harari, MD, FASTRO, president-elect of ASTRO. “The Survivor Circle Award is a way to celebrate those who have taken their journeys a step beyond cancer survivorship and into advocacy and leadership by providing meaningful support for other patients.”

The winner will be recognized at a ceremony on Tuesday, September 26, 2017. In addition to this individual recognition, ASTRO will award two $8,500 Survivor Circle Grants to California-based cancer support organizations that help patients, survivors and their families cope with diagnoses and treatment.

The online Survivor Circle Award application asks entrants to complete five open-ended questions about their experiences giving back to their local communities. Applications must be postmarked by April 15, 2017, to receive consideration.

“As we strive to maintain excellence in patient care, cancer survivors and organizations that support them are valuable resources to ASTRO and our members,” said Laura Thevenot, Chief Executive Officer of ASTRO. “Our Survivor Circle Award and Grants recognize that cancer survivors have a unique ability to inspire, educate and support those around them.”

Potential applicants are encouraged to visit RTAnswers, ASTRO’s patient education portal, for more information about the Survivor Circle Award and Survivor Circle Grants, including the award application. Information is also available on the 2015 Survivor Circle Award winner and ASTRO’s 59th Annual Meeting in San Diego.

ABOUT ASTRO

ASTRO is the premier radiation oncology society in the world, with more than 10,000 members who are physicians, nurses, biologists, physicists, radiation therapists, dosimetrists and other health care professionals who specialize in treating patients with radiation therapies. As the leading organization in radiation oncology, the Society is dedicated to improving patient care through professional education and training, support for clinical practice and health policy standards, advancement of science and research, and advocacy. ASTRO publishes three medical journals, International Journal of Radiation Oncology • Biology • Physics (www.redjournal.org), Practical Radiation Oncology (www.practicalradonc.org) and Advances in Radiation Oncology (www.advancesradonc.org); developed and maintains an extensive patient website, RT Answers (www.rtanswers.org); and created the Radiation Oncology Institute (www.roinstitute.org), a nonprofit foundation to support research and education efforts around the world that enhance and confirm the critical role of radiation therapy in improving cancer treatment. To learn more about ASTRO, visit www.astro.org.