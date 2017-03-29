Newswise — CHICAGO – The Institute of Food Technologists (IFT) today announced that its annual event, IFT16, has been ranked 80th in the top 250 United States-based trade shows in 2016 by the Trade Show News Network (TSNN). This is the fifth time that IFT has made the list since 2010.

The IFT annual event is a yearly conference and expo that hosts food science and technology thought leaders from more than 90 countries representing the most prominent organizations in the global food sector. This year, more than 1,000 companies will exhibit and there will be more than 100 scientific sessions.

“We’re honored to be recognized by the Trade Show News Network for the fifth time,” said Kelly Fox, CES, IFT Senior Vice President of Meetings, Learning, and Business Partnerships. “IFT is always looking for innovative ways to serve its members who work to guarantee a safe and sustainable food supply for all.”

IFT17: Go With Purpose will take place June 25-28 at the Sands Expo Center in Las Vegas. This year’s theme, Go With Purpose highlights the latest research, solutions and groundbreaking inventions that will be shared at IFT17.

About IFT

Founded in 1939, the Institute of Food Technologists is committed to advancing the science of food. Our non-profit scientific society—more than 17,000 members from more than 90 countries—brings together food scientists, technologists and related professionals from academia, government and industry. For more information, please visit ift.org.