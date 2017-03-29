Newswise — CHICAGO – The Institute of Food Technologists today announced the featured session lineup for its annual event, IFT17: Go With Purpose. Featured sessions include the premiere of the Food Evolution Film, Processed Food: The Good, the Bad and the Science moderated by esteemed columnist Tamar Haspel, and a presentation by Dr. Andrew Pelling.

Monday, June 26



Dr. Andrew Pelling, a scientist, entrepreneur and renowned TED Senior Fellow who will provide a talk to unapologetically challenge curiosity and inspire creativity. Dr. Pelling is a professor and Canada Research Chair at the University of Ottawa, where he founded a research lab that brings together artists, scientists, social scientists and engineers to drive innovation.

Processed Food: The Good, the Bad, and the Science will be a discussion panel moderated by esteemed Washington Post columnist Tamar Haspel. The panel will feature historians, doctors, scientists, and food company executives discussing the controversy and pros and cons of processed food.

Tuesday, June 27



Food Evolution Film Premiere with a panel discussion to follow. From Academy Award-nominated director Scott Hamilton Kennedy, narrated by esteemed science communicator Neil deGrasse Tyson and made possible by IFT, Food Evolution explores a polarized debate marked by fear, distrust and confusion: the controversy surrounding GMOs and food. A lively panel discussion moderated by Colin Dennis, IFT President 2015-2016, with director Scott Hamilton Kennedy, producer Trace Sheehan and special guests featured in the film will follow the film screening.

IFT17: Go With Purpose will take place June 25-28 at the Sands Expo Center in Las Vegas. Food professionals can register online to attend IFT17 at iftevent.org. Those who register by May 12, 2017 will save up to $150. IFT non-members can easily join when they register and save up to forty percent off of the cost of registration.

Members of the media who would like to attend can view the media eligibility requirements and request media credentials here.

About IFT

Founded in 1939, the Institute of Food Technologists is committed to advancing the science of food. Our non-profit scientific society—more than 17,000 members from more than 95 countries—brings together food scientists, technologists and related professionals from academia, government, and industry. For more information, please visit ift.org.