Newswise — MAYWOOD, IL – Loyola Medicine sports medicine physician Douglas Evans, MD, will help coordinate emergency medical coverage for athletes during the 2017 NCAA Frozen Four hockey tournament April 6 – 8 in Chicago.

If a player is injured or becomes ill and needs urgent hospital treatment, Dr. Evans will help make transportation and other arrangements with a local medical center to coordinate and expedite the athlete’s care.

The semifinals will be held on Thursday, April 6. University of Notre Dame (the hosting university for the tournament) will play University of Denver at 9:30 pm and Harvard University will play University of Minnesota Duluth at 6 pm. The semifinal winners will play each other for the NCAA Division I National Championship on Saturday, April 8. All games will be held at the United Center.

Dr. Evans, a resident of Riverside, Illinois, is an orthopaedic surgeon who specializes in treating sports injuries. He has served as team physician for national and international hockey tournaments and is head team physician for the USA National University Men’s Hockey Team.

Earlier this year, Dr. Evans and fellow Loyola sports medicine physician Haemi Choi, MD, were team physicians for USA Hockey’s men’s and women’s teams at the Winter World University Games. The games are the largest winter multi-sports event for student athletes and second largest international winter sporting event, second only to the winter Olympics.

