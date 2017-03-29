LAWRENCE — The United Kingdom took a major step in its departure from the European Union today in triggering Article 50, a measure Prime Minister Theresa May described as “an historic moment from which there can be no turning back.” The delivery of a letter from May to the EU in Brussels officially begins a long process of negotiations for the official withdrawal.

Raj Bhala, associate dean for international & comparative law and Rice Distinguished Professor at the KU School of Law, is available to speak with media about the UK’s exit from the EU and the negotiations that will take place to accommodate the move. A Marshall Scholar, Bhala was educated in England at LSE and Oxford. Bhala can discuss the negotiations centered on trade in goods, services and intellectual property, as well as associated politics, immigration issues and more. He can also examine the UK and EU’s roles in international trade up to this point and how that will change in the wake of Brexit.

“The United Kingdom is about to embark on the most complex set of negotiations it has encountered since the era of decolonization, when it withdrew from countries across the British Empire. Unlike that era, which spanned several decades, now the U.K. has limited time: two years. Also unlike that era, the U.K. is dealing with the entire world – that is, the other 163 members of the World Trade Organization. Finally, its previous colonial withdrawal did not threaten the integrity of the U.K. itself. Now, its future as a “United” Kingdom is in peril. For America, the ramifications with its closest ally, its special relationship, cover economic, political, military and national security matters. For Americans, a pillar of their post-Second World War, post-Cold War world is changing.”

Bhala is globally recognized for his scholarship in international trade law, as well as Islamic law. He has authored dozens of journal articles on the topics and books including “TPP Objectively: Law, Economics, and National Security of History’s Largest, Longest Free Trade Agreement,” “Understanding Islamic Law (Shari’a),” “Modern GATT Law” and “International Trade Law: An Interdisciplinary, Non-Western Textbook.” He practiced international banking law at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York before entering academia and has worked in more than 25 countries, including the UK, Belgium, and France, and throughout the Middle East.

