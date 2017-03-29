Newswise — The Society for Nutrition Education and Behavior (SNEB) will host its 2017 Annual Conference at the Grand Hyatt in Washington, DC from July 20-24. The premier gathering for nutrition education professionals worldwide, the Annual Conference allows attendees to connect with hundreds of nutritionists from various professions, including extension, public health, government, academia, industry and community settings.

This year, SNEB will celebrate its 50th annual meeting. In recognition of this milestone, the 2017 conference will focus on three key themes: honoring the past, embracing the present and defining the future of not only SNEB, but of the nutrition education industry as well.

Beginning with a keynote presentation by Lindsay H. Allen, PhD, ARS of the Western Human Nutrition Research Center, University of California-Davis, conference attendees have the opportunity to experience education sessions featuring the latest information and trends in nutrition education, including dietary guidelines, educational strategies, nutrition policy and wellness initiatives with a focus on putting research into practice.

Key conference programming includes:

• Next Steps in PSE: Effective Evaluation Methods in Policies, Systems and Environmental (PSE) Interventions

• George M. Briggs Nutrition Science Symposium – Focus on Vitamin B12: Past, Present and Future

• The Evidence Base for Feeding Success of Infants and Young Children: Past, Present and Future

• Tackling Food Waste: A Policy, Programmatic and Cross-Sector Approach

• Organic Foods Debate: Fostering Critical Thinking in the Higher Education Classroom

• Planetary Health and Planetary Boundaries: Rethinking Food Systems that Value and Support Planetary Health for the 21st Century and Beyond

• Bee Marks Communication Symposium - Nutrition Diplomacy: Promoting Health and Peace, One Plate at a Time

Additionally, the SNEB Annual Conference will highlight the latest research with more than 350 abstract presentations on topics including cooking, shopping, gardening, families, food service, school nutrition, nutrition education programming, policy and practice, technology, marketing and communications, and weight and health across the lifespans. While nearly one third of the presenters will be student and young professional researchers, poster presenters will also include the United States Department of Agriculture National Institute of Food and Agriculture and Food and Nutrition Service Child Nutrition Program grantees.

Other conference features include an exhibit hall, fun run, student mentoring, pre and post conference workshops and tour plus many opportunities for structured or informal networking. Complete conference details are available online at www.sneb.org/2017.

