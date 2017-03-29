Newswise — The National Italian American Foundation (NIAF) met this week to elect its Board of Directors for the 2017-2021 term. Board members for the new term will include re-elected member Antonio Giordano, president and founder of the Sbarro Health Research Organization (SHRO) at Temple University in Philadelphia, who has served on the Board since 2011.

“It has been an honor working with NIAF,” says Dr. Giordano, “especially in creating our annual medical research conference highlighting the contribution of Italian-Americans to science.” The conference, a collaboration of the NIAF and SHRO, is held each October, and includes the presentation of the annual Giovan Giacomo Giordano NIAF Lifetime Achievement Award for Ethics and Creativity in Medical Research.

Giordano serves with newly elected co-Chairpersons Patricia de Stacy Harrison, president and ceo of the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, and Gabriel A. Battista, former president, chairman, and CEO of Talk America.

“Certainly our new co-Chairs have some big shoes to fill, but I’m very excited for the opportunity to work with two of the most dedicated Italian Americans I’ve come to know during my time at the Foundation. Pat and Gabe have been tireless advocates for our community for so many years and I really look forward to the next phase of the NIAF story under their leadership,” said NIAF President and COO John M. Viola.

Giordano is proud to serve on the NIAF Board of Directors, continuing a lifelong mission of service to the Italian-American community. The Sbarro Health Research Organization began with a mission to foster international research collaboration with Italian and American scientists.

“I look forward to promoting the work of NIAF among my colleagues at the top Italian and American universities, to make our mission known among the next generation of Italian-American scientists,” says Dr. Giordano.

The NIAF Board of Directors includes other Italian-Americans from a wide variety of fields in the public and private sector, including a former Major League Baseball player; an executive vice president at the Wildlife Conservation Society; a venture capitalist; and an executive in higher education. More information about the NIAF and the newly elected Board of Directors can be found at www.niaf.org.

About the National Italian American Foundation

The National Italian American Foundation (NIAF) is a non-profit, non-partisan organization dedicated to preserving, promoting and protecting the Italian American heritage and culture. To learn more about the Foundation and become a member, please visit www.niaf.org.

About the Sbarro Health Research Organization

The Sbarro Health Research Organization (SHRO) is non-profit charity committed to funding excellence in basic genetic research to cure and diagnose cancer, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes and other chronic illnesses and to foster the training of young doctors in a spirit of professionalism and humanism. To learn more about the SHRO please visit www.shro.org