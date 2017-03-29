Newswise — MARCH 29, 2017, NEW YORK, NY – Ludwig Cancer Research released today the full scope of advances to be presented by Ludwig researchers at this year’s American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting in Washington D.C., April 1-5, 2017. Research conducted by more than 60 Ludwig scientists will be presented in symposiums, plenaries and poster sessions.

“The AACR Annual Meeting brings together scientists from around the world who are working to understand the basic biological underpinnings of cancers to identify targets for cancer prevention and intervention,” said Bob Strausberg, Executive Vice President for Research, Ludwig Institute for Cancer Research. “This meeting presents a unique opportunity, particularly for students and postdocs, to gain a big picture perspective on how their work fits within the broader cancer research community and to forge new connections that will help advance their research and careers.”

Ludwig scientists will share insights and new data at the Meeting on discoveries stemming from both basic and translational research. Presentations will cover the tumor microenvironment and metabolism, models to overcome treatment resistance and combination intervention strategies – including immunotherapy, genomics/epigenomics and clinical implications of tumor heterogeneity. Ludwig scientists will also highlight new research on predictive biomarkers and early detection technologies, including liquid biopsies.

Click here for a comprehensive list of Ludwig scientists’ activities at the Meeting.

About Ludwig Cancer Research

Ludwig Cancer Research is an international collaborative network of acclaimed scientists that has pioneered cancer research and landmark discovery for more than 40 years. Ludwig combines basic science with the ability to translate its discoveries and conduct clinical trials to accelerate the development of new cancer diagnostics and therapies. Since 1971, Ludwig has invested $2.7 billion in life-changing science through the not-for-profit Ludwig Institute for Cancer Research and the six U.S.-based Ludwig Centers. To learn more, visit www.ludwigcancerresearch.org.

