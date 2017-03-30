What

The Kevin Rudi Foundation will host its third annual Superhero 5K Fun Run to raise money for sarcoma research at The University of New Mexico Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Why

Kevin Rudi was 27 years old when he passed away November 12, 2014, from spindle cell sarcoma. His New Mexico State University fraternity brothers started a foundation to honor his memory and to raise money for sarcoma research.

The Kevin Rudi Foundation decided on the superhero theme for its 5K Fun Run to honor Rudi’s memory. “He’s my superhero,” says Matthew Duran, President of the Rudi Foundation’s Board of Directors. “The guy didn’t give up. He never gave up. He fought till his last day.” Duran and Rudi were inseparable best friends in college and remained close until Rudi’s passing.

Runners of all abilities and costumes are welcome at the Kevin Rudi Superhero 5K Fun Run. Runners may register the day of the event for $30. Superhero costumes are strongly encouraged.

To register and to learn more, visit the Kevin Rudi Foundation website at http://www.kevinrudifoundation.com/.

When

Saturday, April 29, 2017. Run begins at 9:00 a.m. and ends at 12:00 noon.

Where

Memorial Stadium Field House, Las Cruces, NM 88003

Interviews

Matthew Duran, matthew.duran2010@gmail.com, 505-717-5575

Contact

Dorothy Hornbeck, JKPR, 505-340-5929, dhornbeck@jameskorenchen.com

About the UNM Comprehensive Cancer Center

The University of New Mexico Comprehensive Cancer Center is the Official Cancer Center of New Mexico and the only National Cancer Institute-designated Cancer Center in a 500-mile radius. Its 125 board-certified oncology specialty physicians include cancer surgeons in every specialty (abdominal, thoracic, bone and soft tissue, neurosurgery, genitourinary, gynecology, and head and neck cancers), adult and pediatric hematologists/medical oncologists, gynecologic oncologists, and radiation oncologists. They, along with more than 500 other cancer healthcare professionals (nurses, pharmacists, nutritionists, navigators, psychologists and social workers), provided cancer care for nearly 60 percent of the adults and children in New Mexico affected by cancer. They treated 11,249 patients in 84,875 ambulatory clinic visits in addition to in-patient hospitalizations at UNM Hospital. These patients came from every county in the State. More than 12 percent of these patients participated in cancer clinical trials testing new cancer treatments and 35 percent of patients participated in other clinical research studies, including tests of novel cancer prevention strategies and cancer genome sequencing. The 130 cancer research scientists affiliated with the UNMCCC were awarded almost $60 million in federal and private grants and contracts for cancer research projects and published 301 high quality publications. Promoting economic development, they filed more than 30 new patents in FY16, and since 2010, have launched 11 new biotechnology start-up companies. Scientists associated with the UNMCCC Cancer Control & Disparities have conducted more than 60 statewide community-based cancer education, prevention, screening, and behavioral intervention studies involving more than 10,000 New Mexicans. Finally, the physicians, scientists and staff have provided education and training experiences to more than 230 high school, undergraduate, graduate, and postdoctoral fellowship students in cancer research and cancer health care delivery. Learn more at www.cancer.unm.edu.