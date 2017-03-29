Newswise —

After serving as Texas Tech University’s interim provost since Aug. 1, Michael Galyean, Ph.D., has been selected as Provost and Sr. Vice President for Academic Affairs and will begin his appointment immediately.

Previously dean of the College of Agricultural Sciences & Natural Resources since 2010, Galyean took over as interim provost following Lawrence Schovanec’s appointment as president.

“Mike Galyean has established a reputation as a world class scholar while also demonstrating exceptional administrative skills and dedication and service to our faculty and students,” Schovanec said. “Throughout his tenure as dean and during his interim appointment in the provost’s office, his ability to effectively direct our academic mission, promote student success, and support all areas of scholarship and creative activity has been apparent.

“I’d like to thank Dr. David Perlmutter for chairing a thorough search process and commend the search committee for its diligence in bringing forward very strong candidates,” Schovanec added.

As the chief academic officer, the provost is responsible for the overall academic mission of the university. This involves working with the president, deans, faculty, students and staff to promote academic excellence throughout the institution. Duties of the provost include academic and budgetary planning, ensuring the quality of student learning by overseeing the curriculum and supporting educational initiatives, the development and enhancement of scholarship and research, the review of all faculty appointments, promotions, and tenure, as well as compliance with institutional policies and external regulations, including accreditations.

“I am deeply honored to be selected to serve as Provost and Senior Vice President and provide leadership of the academic mission for this great university,” Galyean said. “Incredible things are happening every day at Texas Tech, and I look forward to working with the President and our administrative team as we continue to deliver top-notch educational programs, high-quality creative activities and research, and engaged service to the people of Texas and beyond.”

Galyean served on the faculty of New Mexico State University from 1977-1996 and West Texas A&M University from 1996-98. He joined the Texas Tech faculty in 1998 and was named a Paul Whitfield Horn professor in 2006. He is the Thornton Distinguished Chair in Animal Science and served as dean of the College of Agricultural Sciences & Natural Resources from 2012 until becoming interim provost. At that time, Steve Fraze became the college’s interim dean.

Galyean received his doctorate in animal nutrition from Oklahoma State University and has published more than 300 peer-reviewed journal articles, invited papers and book chapters. He has directed the graduate work of more than 50 master’s and doctoral students, served on several National Research Council committees and recently chaired the Committee on Nutrient Requirements of Beef Cattle. He was president of the American Society of Animal Science (ASAS) Western Section, served on the ASAS Board of Directors and was section editor and editor-in-chief of the Journal of Animal Science.

Find Texas Tech news, experts and story ideas at Texas Tech Today Media Resources or follow us on Twitter.