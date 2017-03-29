Newswise — Young people may feel they are invulnerable, but they are not immune to a host of injuries or infections, including HIV. According to the most recent statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 22 percent of new HIV diagnoses in the United States in 2014 occurred among young people ages 13 to 24, 80 percent of whom were gay and bisexual males.

HIV prevalence rates among transgender women also is high. Though information remains incomplete for this population, a 2013 study cited by the CDC estimates that 22 percent of transgender women in five high-income countries, including the U.S., are infected with HIV. Other research finds that black/African American transgender women are more likely to test positive for HIV compared with other races and ethnicities.

Dr. Jeffrey Klausner, a professor of medicine in the division of infectious diseases at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA and of public health at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health, can discuss the latest statistics, who’s most at risk, and how to prevent becoming infected.

Klausner is a frequent advisor to the Centers for Disease Control and the World Health Organization (WHO), and current member of the WHO STI Treatment guidelines group. From 1998-2009 Klausner was a deputy health officer, director of STD prevention and control services at the San Francisco Department of Public Health.

