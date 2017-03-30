FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

April is Oral, Head and Neck Cancer Awareness Month

Mount Sinai Doctors Promote Early Detection and Free Screening

Newswise — (New York, NY- March 30, 2017) – April is Oral, Head and Neck Cancer Awareness Month and physicians in the Mount Sinai Health System are sharing tips on early prevention and urging high-risk groups to get screened.

Oral, head and neck cancers are among the fastest rising cancers. According to the American Cancer Society, nearly 50,000 Americans will get oral cavity and oropharynx (throat) head and neck cancers in 2017. The American Academy of Otolaryngology says 110,000 people are diagnosed with these cancers in the United States every year, and 550,000 are diagnosed worldwide. They are prevalent in the tongue, throat, voice box, nasal cavity, sinuses, lips, thyroid, and salivary glands.

While tobacco use and excessive drinking are major risk factors particularly for male patients over the age of 50, human papillomavirus (HPV) is the leading cause of oropharyngeal cancer and incidents are rising dramatically among the younger population. HPV cases make up approximately 60 percent to 70 percent of all tonsil and tongue-based cancers in the country. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 9,000 people are diagnosed with throat cancer caused by HPV annually.

A Harris Interactive Survey shows 71 percent of Americans have not been examined for oral, head and neck cancer. Screening is critical for early detection especially while cancer is in its curable stages.

“The best chance of effectively treating these cancers is early on in the disease and that’s why identification of tumors in their earliest stage improves a patient’s likelihood of survival and the patient’s ability to speak and swallow normally after treatment.” said Ilya Likhterov, MD, Assistant Professor, Otolaryngology, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. “While oral cancer is most commonly linked to long-time smokers and drinkers, younger patients can be affected even if they don’t have obvious risk factors. It is very important to have your mouth examined and pay attention to symptoms such as pain, bleeding, trouble swallowing, or if you notice any wound or ulcer in the mouth that is not healing quickly.”

FREE Oral, Head and Neck Cancer Screenings: No registration, appointment, or preparation required.

Screening takes 15 minutes, and includes an examination of the neck and inspection of the oropharynx and the mouth.

• Thursday, April 6, 10 am – 2 pm - The Mount Sinai Hospital (Guggenheim Pavilion, 1468 Madison Avenue (at 100th Street)

• Friday, April 7, 10 am – 1 pm – Mount Sinai Downtown-Union Square (10 Union Square East, Phillips Ambulatory Care Center Second floor)

Facts:

• Smokers generally develop head and neck cancer is in their 60’s.

• Men are twice as likely to be affected because of smoking patterns.

• For HPV-related throat cancer, non-smoking males age 35 to 55 are at highest risk, although doctors are starting to see more cases arise in women.

• Initial symptoms or oral, head and neck cancer include a sore in the mouth that doesn’t heal, sore throat, trouble swallowing, lumps or patches in the mouth, changes in voice, or a lump in neck.

• 50 percent of people with head and neck cancers have very advanced cases by the time they first see a doctor.

Tips for Prevention:

• Don’t smoke or use other tobacco products.

• Don’t drink alcohol frequently or heavily and combine with tobacco use.

• Limit sun exposure and regularly use sunscreen including lip balm with strong SPF factor.

• Reduce your risk of HPV infection by limiting the number of sexual partners —having many partners increases the risk of HPV infection. Using a condom cannot fully protect you from HPV during sex.

• Maintain proper care of dentures. Poorly fitting dentures can trap cancer-causing substances in tobacco and alcohol. Denture wearers should have their dentures evaluated by a dentist at least every five years to ensure a good fit. Dentures should be removed every night and cleaned and rinsed thoroughly every day.

Mount Sinai’s Breakthrough Treatment

The Mount Sinai Hospital is one of the only institutions in the country testing a vaccine to treat patients who already have HPV-related tonsil or tongue cancers. Unlike preventive vaccines for HPV, the vaccine-like immunotherapy developed by Advaxis activates the immune system against HPV-related cancer cells. Since HPV hides from the immune system by becoming a part of cells, this immunotherapy better helps the body better identify those cancerous cells and tricks the immune system into thinking the cancer cells are an invading bacteria. Research shows that it has the potential to serve as long-term protection from the HPV-related cancer cells.

Mount Sinai is now conducting phase II of this Advaxis clinical trial. Patients receive two vaccines prior to robotic surgery. Researchers then look at the effects of the immune system on the tumor to see if there’s an immune response. So far, eight patients have participated in this trial and to date, all cases have been successful with no serious side effects from the vaccine.

Experts Available for Interview:

• Brett Miles, DDS, MD, FACS, Co-Chief, Division of Head and Neck Cancer Surgery, Mount Sinai Health System; Associate Professor, Otolaryngology, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai; http://www.mountsinai.org/profiles/brett-a-miles

• Vincent Carrao, DDS, MD, FACS, Chief, Division of Oral Maxillofacial Surgery, Department of Otolaryngology/Head and Neck Surgery, The Mount Sinai Hospital; Program Director, Oral Maxillofacial Surgery Residency Program, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai

http://www.mountsinai.org/profiles/vincent-carrao

• Ilya Likhterov, MD, Assistant Professor of Otolaryngology, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai

http://www.mountsinai.org/profiles/ilya-likhterov

Patients Available for Interview:

Christian Burian- When the 48-year-old father of two from Long Island was first diagnosed with HPV-related throat cancer, his first thought was that he wouldn’t get to see his teenage boys grow up. “It was the worst day of my life, I started planning my funeral,” Mr. Burian explains. His problems first started when he noticed tenderness on the left side of his neck that never went away. A biopsy showed nothing was wrong, but months later he noticed a lump the size of a grape just under his chin. That same day, a doctor diagnosed him with cancer, and referred him to Dr. Brett Miles at The Mount Sinai Hospital. Dr. Miles discovered the cancer spread to three of Mr. Burian’s lymph nodes. He performed a minimally invasive robotic surgery to remove it. Prior to the procedure, Mr. Burian opted to participate in our Advaxis Phase I clinical trial. Dr. Miles gave him the new vaccine before surgery, which activates the immune system against HPV related cancer cells given the chance that it comes back. “I had no second thoughts about trying the vaccine; it was of minimal risk to me. There’s a significant possibility of a long- term benefit by stimulating the immune system, and I’m excited to help contribute to medical science,” Mr. Burian says. The patient has recovered from the cancer surgery and radiation, and to date has not had adverse effects from the vaccine.

Eleanor Shanley- This 74-year-old’s story highlights the need to pay close attention to symptoms and monitor them. The grandmother of four from New Jersey is now recovering from a rare form of tongue cancer after a dentist pointed out an issue eight years ago, after finding red and white discoloration under her tongue, which was not painful, and referred her to a periodontist. While the periodontist removed parts of her tongue over several years and did frequent testing, those tests repeatedly detected nothing. Ms. Shanley’s symptoms were not worsening but she knew how serious this could be and got a second opinion from Dr. Ilya Likhterov at Mount Sinai Beth Israel, where she was immediately diagnosed with sarcomatoid carcinoma, a relatively unusual and aggressive form of cancer. Dr. Likhterov acted quickly and removed part of Ms. Shanley’s tongue, and then she underwent radiation. She is now cancer-free, and while doctors can’t fully explain what caused her cancer, they believe smoking may have been a factor (even though she had quit 20 years ago). “I am so thankful that I didn’t ignore my symptoms and sought a second opinion. I want others to learn from my story and be persistent when it comes to treatment if you aren’t getting positive results,” Ms. Shanley explains. “I am so grateful for the help of Dr. Likhterov because had this cancer not been detected I might not be alive today. I can now enjoy life with my grandchildren and remain cancer-free.”

About the Mount Sinai Health System

The Mount Sinai Health System is an integrated health system committed to providing distinguished care, conducting transformative research, and advancing biomedical education. Structured around seven hospital campuses and a single medical school, the Health System has an extensive ambulatory network and a range of inpatient and outpatient services—from community-based facilities to tertiary and quaternary care.

The System includes approximately 7,100 primary and specialty care physicians; 12 joint-venture ambulatory surgery centers; more than 140 ambulatory practices throughout the five boroughs of New York City, Westchester, Long Island, and Florida; and 31 affiliated community health centers. Physicians are affiliated with the renowned Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, which is ranked among the highest in the nation in National Institutes of Health funding per investigator. The Mount Sinai Hospital is in the “Honor Roll” of best hospitals in America, ranked No. 15 nationally in the 2016-2017 “Best Hospitals” issue of U.S. News & World Report. The Mount Sinai Hospital is also ranked as one of the nation’s top 20 hospitals in Geriatrics, Gastroenterology/GI Surgery, Cardiology/Heart Surgery, Diabetes/Endocrinology, Nephrology, Neurology/Neurosurgery, and Ear, Nose & Throat, and is in the top 50 in four other specialties. New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai is ranked No. 10 nationally for Ophthalmology, while Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai St. Luke's, and Mount Sinai West are ranked regionally. Mount Sinai’s Kravis Children’s Hospital is ranked in seven out of ten pediatric specialties by U.S. News & World Report in "Best Children's Hospitals."

For more information, visit http://www.mountsinai.org/, or find Mount Sinai on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

About the Head and Neck Cancer Alliance

The Head and Neck Cancer Alliance (HNCA), created in 1984 as the Yul Brynner Head and Neck Cancer Foundation, is hoping to reduce incidence and increase survival through these efforts. Its mission is to advance prevention, detection, treatment and rehabilitation of oral, head and neck cancer through public awareness, research, advocacy and survivorship. Through united and collaborative efforts, HNCA provides support to head and neck cancer patients throughout the year, supports ongoing research in head and neck oncology and educates children and adults in the disease process, treatment and prevention of oral, head and neck cancer.

###

