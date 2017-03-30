 
UD Researcher Offers Solutions in the Wake of Trump's EO Rolling Back Climate Change Policy

Professor Willett Kempton developed V2G technology for grid power storage and researches offshore wind power

Released: 30-Mar-2017 10:05 AM EDT

Source Newsroom: University of Delaware

Climate Science, Environmental Science, Government/Law, U.S. Politics
KEYWORDS
  • Trump, Climate Change, climate change EO, Executive Order, offshore wind,
  • V2G, vehicle to grid
    • Newswise — Willett Kempton, a Professor of Marine Science and Policy at the University of Delaware, can comment on President Trump's new executive order rolling back climate change policy, but he talks the talk and walks the walk.

    Kempton, who is also Research Director for UD's Center for Carbon-free Power Integration, has developed revolutionary technology that allows electric vehicles to store electricity from the power grid but also discharge it back into the grid. He also researches offshore wind turbines as a source of energy and studies electricity policy.

    Kempton is available for interviews this week.

