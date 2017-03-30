Newswise — “Imprints of the Mind,” a juried exhibit of community-submitted work that explores the themes of memory and identity, will be presented at Northwestern University’s Dittmar Memorial Gallery.

An opening reception will take place from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, April 7, and the show will continue through April 28 in the Dittmar Gallery in Norris University Center, 1999 Campus Drive on the Evanston campus.

Gallery visitors will cast their votes for best artwork during the run of show, with a panel of judges selecting the top three prize winners from those with the most public votes.

Created in a variety of mediums, the 30 works in “Imprints of the Mind” explore the impact and formative nature of memories, the idea that individual essence is sculpted by a unique set of experiences from the past that shapes who people become.

“Our memories not only form who we are, but also contribute to the way we think, behave and interact with the world around us,” said Dittmar Gallery Curator Joy Kim ’18.

“By attempting to externalize a diverse array of memories, the artists put on display their collection of ‘imprints,’” she said. “These works investigate the past while simultaneously delving into each artist’s present identity and singularity.”

Kim produced the exhibit with gallery assistants Claire Toomey ’20 and Ram Tiwari ’20.

The jury panel will include Northwestern faculty and staff members. Prizes range from a $50 Blick Art Materials gift card to a $150 Amazon gift card. Awards will be presented at the closing reception.

The 24 exhibiting artists include a mix of students, faculty, staff, alumni and community members. Included in the show are Paolo Andres, Debra Blade, Brigitte Broszus, Gabriel Corona, Rebecca Devine Coutré, Julie Cowan, Aaron DeLee, Erin Gregory, Tom Hill, Tracy Hodgson, Jonathan Jen, Xana Jazmin Juarez, Joy Kim, Kat Lee, Nora Moore Lloyd, Ethan McGinnis, Courtney Morrison, Deepa Mukundan, Nancy Perez, Natalie Pivoney, Anna Reishus, Phyllis Reynolds, Patty Sekirka and Beth Shieh.

Dittmar Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Sunday, except when a new exhibition is being mounted. Admission is free and open to the public.

For more information, visit the Dittmar website, call the Dittmar Gallery at 847-491-2348 or email dittmargallery@northwestern.edu.

Dittmar Gallery is a member of the Northwestern Arts Circle, which brings together film, humanities, literary arts, music, theater, dance and visual arts.