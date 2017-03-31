Newswise — TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- A collaboration between two unlikely University of Alabama colleges has resulted in an innovative, yet fashionable, way of displaying student work.

The SHOE PRO-JECT started with one goal – expanding the College of Engineering’s 3D Projection Lab’s scope by providing its students with a remarkable “screen” on which they could showcase their departments’ skills, said Genna Jones, events coordinator for the College of Human Environmental Sciences.

Brian Taylor, instructor in CHES’s Department of Clothing, Textiles and Interior Design, suggested building a giant shoe as a 3D projection screen, while Jones had the idea to build the entire shoe out of shoe boxes.

“CHES brought to the table the problem-solving resources and creativity needed to build a highly complex and sophisticated canvas on which to highlight the technical and logic skills of engineering,” Jones said.

Projection mapping uses a program that warps the image that comes out of a projector in order to project onto multiple 3D surfaces. For instance, the program could be used to make every side of a cube a screen to project on, like how Disney World recently started projecting on the Castle at the fireworks show, said 21-year-old Laura Rubisch, a junior from Weaverville, N.C., who is double majoring in architectural and civil engineering. Rubisch has been “mapping” the footage that displayed on the 3D “shoe” screen.

The engineering department had been using the software on a trial basis, but the goal is to project onto buildings in order to work on blueprint plans or do presentations for special events. Partnering with CHES allowed the department to test out the software on a smaller scale project and work out the different kinks, Rubisch said.

With more than 100 donated shoe boxes, including several vintage shoe boxes donated by Taylor’s mother, Taylor and Jones began the process of building the high-heeled shoe in December. The shoe’s supporting structure was made out of boxes donated by University Printing, while the outer shell of the shoe was crafted with the donated shoe boxes. The entire piece is held together with packing tape and hot glue.

Since one of the college’s graduates, Stanley Hu, owns a shoe company, it was decided to top the shoe with two boxes from his company, Liuid, in recognition of his accomplishments, Jones said.

The footage displayed on the shoe was collected during an advanced apparel design course “Senior Shoot.” In this course, senior apparel design students design and create a cohesive collection for their target market. Those collections are photographed for the student’s portfolios. The students also had their designs filmed in motion to show fabric drape and movement. They discussed on camera their design philosophy and collection inspiration, and a collection of those videos were chosen for the shoe project presentation, Taylor said.

“I’ve loved working on this project because even though I’m an engineer I really have a joy and heart for fashion so it has been so awesome to be able to fuse my two passions,” Rubisch said. “It’s been really cool to work with multiple groups on this presentation because every department involved sees different things in the project. The textiles department has an eye for detail and the creativity aspect, while the engineering side is focused more on the technology. It’s been really cool to watch this develop and has given me a large appreciation for both groups who are so different but work so well together.”