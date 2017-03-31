Comments:

· “Trumps order is unlikely to create more coal jobs because the low price natural gas is driving the decline in demand for coal and automation is leading to the elimination of remaining coal jobs”

· “Despite what Trump says, the order has no relevance for energy independence”

· “Solar employs more people than coal today”

· “Industry transformation is natural and driven by improvements in the underlying technology”

· “Jobs creating energy policy would emphasize emerging technologies, not the previous generation technologies”

Bio:

Education: B.S., MS, University of Virginia; Ph.D., Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Professor Lenox was appointed to the Tayloe Murphy Professorship in Business Administration at the University of Virginia's Darden School of Business, where he teaches the core MBA strategy course. He also serves as the Senior Associate Dean and Chief Strategy Officer. From 2008 to 2016, he served as Associate Dean of Innovation Programs and Academic Director of Darden's Batten Institute for Entrepreneurship and Innovation. He helped found and served as the inaugural president of the multiple-university Alliance for Research on Corporate Sustainability. Prior to joining Darden in 2008, Professor Lenox was a professor at Duke University's Fuqua School of Business where he served as the area coordinator for Fuqua's Strategy Area and the faculty director and founder of Duke's Corporate Sustainability Initiative. He received his Ph.D. in Technology Management and Policy from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 1999 and the degrees of Bachelor and Master of Science in Systems Engineering from the University of Virginia. Professor Lenox has served as an assistant professor at New York University's Stern School of Business and as a visiting professor at Stanford University, Harvard University, Oxford University, and IMD.

Professor Lenox's research has appeared in over twenty-five refereed academic publications and has been cited in a number of media outlets including the New York Times, the Financial Times, and the Economist. In 2009, he was recognized as a Faculty Pioneer by the Aspen Institute and as the top strategy professor under 40 by the Strategic Management Society. In 2011, he was named one of the top 40 business professors under 40 by Poets & Quants. Professor Lenox's primary expertise is in the domain of technology strategy and policy. He is broadly interested in the role of innovation and entrepreneurship for economic growth and firm competitive success. In particular, he explores the business strategy and public policy drivers of the direction of innovative activity. Professor Lenox also has a long-standing interest in the interface between business strategy and public policy as it relates to the natural environment. Recent work explores firm strategies and non-traditional public policies that have the potential to drive "green" innovation and entrepreneurship.