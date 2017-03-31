Newswise — The University of Virginia Darden School of Business Institute for Business in Society, Concordia and the U.S. Department of State Secretary’s Office of Global Partnerships today extended the application deadline for the P3 Impact Award, which recognizes exemplary public-private partnerships (P3s) from around the world.

The original deadline of 3 April 2017 has been extended to 17 April 2017 to give applicants more time to complete applications. An independent panel of esteemed judges will review applications and select finalists and the winner in June.

The P3 Impact Award winner will receive global recognition at the 2017 Concordia Summit in New York City in September. The award winner and finalists will also be highlighted in special features of the Darden School’s thought leadership website, Ideas to Action. Presenting leading practices and actionable insights from the winner and finalists, these features are used to develop teaching cases and other materials to share and advance best practices with public-private partnerships across the globe.

The award winner will also receive a full scholarship to attend a weeklong Darden Executive Education course.

Applicants must meet the definition of a "public-private partnership," which encompasses any cross-sector collaboration that features public, private, nongovernmental or nonprofit organizations that address societal problems. Criteria and the application form can be found on the P3 Impact Award website.

The three partners created the P3 Impact Award in 2014. In addition to recognizing and honoring P3s that are improving their communities, the competition provides thought leadership, promotes best practices and generates a database of information relevant to public-private partnerships.

About the University of Virginia Darden School of Business

The University of Virginia Darden School of Business delivers the world’s best business education experience to prepare entrepreneurial, global and responsible leaders through its MBA, Ph.D. and Executive Education programs. Darden’s top-ranked faculty is renowned for teaching excellence and advances practical business knowledge through research. Darden was established in 1955 at the University of Virginia, a top public university founded by Thomas Jefferson in 1819 in Charlottesville, Virginia.

About the Darden Institute for Business in Society

The Institute for Business in Society is a Center of Excellence at the University of Virginia Darden School of Business that envisions business as a social institution with a primary purpose of creating value for society and improving the world. Established at the Darden School in 2011, the Institute engages business leaders, academics, the media and the public in global conversations on ways that business can contribute to society and fulfill the full promise of capitalism.

About Concordia

Concordia builds meaningful public-private partnerships (P3s) for a more prosperous and sustainable future. A nonpartisan, nonprofit organization, Concordia identifies avenues of collaboration for government, business, and nonprofits through its year-round programming and campaigns for social impact. Concordia is most well-known for its Annual Summit, held in New York City around the United Nations General Assembly, which brings together the world's most influential government, business, and nonprofit leaders to discuss urgent global issues through a lens on partnerships.

About the U.S. Department of State Secretary’s Office of Global Partnerships

The Secretary’s Office of Global Partnerships (S/GP) at the U.S. Department of State is an entry point for collaboration between the U.S. Department of State, the public and private sectors, and civil society. S/GP aims to strengthen and deepen U.S. diplomacy and development around the world by building and promoting public-private partnerships that leverage the creativity, innovation, and core business resources of partners for greater impact. S/GP works with partners across sectors, industries, and borders to promote economic growth and opportunity; to invest in the wellbeing of people from all walks of life; and to make democracy serve every citizen more effectively and justly.

