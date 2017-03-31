Newswise — March 31, 2017 (Waterloo, Ontario, Canada) – Juggling, baking, music – these things aren’t usually associated with math, yet each can be described mathematically. Math is a universal language that describes all natural phenomena, but it is often regarded as the exclusive language of academics. Eugenia Cheng wants to help change this.

In her April 5 public lecture at Perimeter Institute, Cheng will aim to cure “math phobia” through storytelling and some edible examples. Although the math will be of a high level, the audience will find it surprisingly palatable – maybe even delicious.

The lecture, titled “How to Bake Pi: Making Abstract Mathematics Palatable,” is part of the Perimeter Institute Public Lecture Series, supported by Presenting Sponsor BMO Financial Group. The lecture will be webcast live on insidetheperimeter.ca and via partner organizations on Wednesday April 5 at 7 PM ET.

Cheng is a mathematician and a classically trained musician. She holds a PhD in pure mathematics from the University of Cambridge and has tenure in Pure Mathematics at the University of Sheffield, UK. She is Honorary Fellow at the University of Sheffield and Honorary Visiting Fellow at City University, London. She also runs the Liederstube, a not-for-profit organization in Chicago bringing classical music to a wider audience.

Her first popular book, How to Bake Pi, was released in 2015 to widespread acclaim. She has been interviewed around the world, including on BBC, NPR and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Her next popular math book, Beyond Infinity, will be published in 2017 and is already being translated into three languages.

Following her talk, Cheng will answer questions from the online and in-house audience – including questions submitted prior to and during the talk via Facebook and Twitter (using the hashtag #piLIVE). Questions are welcomed from everyone – aspiring scientific explorers, school classes, physics and chemistry buffs, and general math and science enthusiasts.

LIVE WEBCAST DETAILS

• What: Eugenia Cheng, How to Bake Pi: Making Abstract Mathematics Palatable

• When: Wednesday, April 5, 7 PM ET

• Where: Live at Perimeter Institute, webcast online at https://insidetheperimeter.ca/how-to-bake-pi-eugenia-cheng-public-lecture/

• Pose questions for Cheng by tweeting @Perimeter using the hashtag #piLIVE

• More info: https://insidetheperimeter.ca/how-to-bake-pi-eugenia-cheng-public-lecture/

