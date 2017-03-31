 
Chemical Disinfectants and Sanitizers Linked to Thyroid Cancer

  • Yawei Zhang, MD, PhD, MPH Section Chief and Associate Professor Tenure; Chief, Section of Surgical Outcomes and Epidemiology, Department of Surgery

Cancer, Environmental Health
    • Newswise — (Reuters Health) - Workers exposed to chemicals like deodorizers, sanitizers, disinfectants and sterilizers on the job may be more likely than other people to develop thyroid cancer, a recent study suggests.

    Occupational exposure to these chemicals, known as biocides, was associated with a 65 percent higher risk of thyroid cancer, the study found. For people whose jobs might have led to the most cumulative exposure to biocides over time, the odds of thyroid cancer was more than doubled.

    The study also looked at pesticides, and didn’t find an increased risk of thyroid cancer linked to these agricultural chemicals.

    “Limited studies have investigated occupational exposure to pesticides in relation to thyroid cancer and have reached inconsistent results,” said lead study author Dr. Yawei Zhang, an environmental health researcher at Yale University in New Haven, Connecticut.

    To read the full article by Reuters, visit http://www.reuters.com/article/us-health-thyroid-occupational-chemicals-idUSKBN17133O

